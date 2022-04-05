More than 10,000 farmers register to vote in AHDB consultation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
More than 10,000 farmers register to vote in AHDB consultation

By Gemma Mackie
April 5, 2022, 11:45 am
The consultation runs from April 11 to May 9.

More than 10,000 farmers, growers and members of the agricultural supply chain have registered to vote in levy body AHDB’s upcoming consultation.

The levy body  – which has GB-wide functions for the cereals and oilseeds and dairy sectors, as well as covering the beef, lamb and pork sectors south of the border – is asking levy payers to vote on their priorities for the future and to score the areas of work delivered by AHDB.

The voting window for the upcoming ballot opens on April 11 and a total of 10,842 levy payers have registered to share their views.

“I am delighted that, for the first time in our history, more than 10,000 levy payers will have the chance to tell us directly how they want their levy invested,” said AHDB chief executive, Tim Rycroft.

“I would like to thank all the levy payers who have taken the time to register and urge them to make the most of this opportunity when the voting window opens next week.”

AHDB chief executive Tim Rycroft.

Mr Rycroft added: “Consulting levy payers – and putting their voice at the heart of what we do – was one of the promises about changing AHDB that we made a year ago. Now we are delivering.”

He said the results from the consultation, which closes for votes on May 9, will be presented to levy payers once the voting process has been completed with sector councils meeting in June and July.

AHDB’s remit previously included the potato and horticulture sectors, however a series of ballots in 2021 resulted in growers voting to abolish their statutory levy and AHDB announcing a wind-down of its services in those sectors.

Earlier this week a new voluntary organisation for the potato sector – GB Potatoes – was launched as a replacement for AHDB’s potatoes remit.

It follows the launch of a new Scottish seed growers co-operative last month.

