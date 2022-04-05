More than 10,000 farmers register to vote in AHDB consultation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 10,000 farmers, growers and members of the agricultural supply chain have registered to vote in levy body AHDB’s upcoming consultation.

The levy body – which has GB-wide functions for the cereals and oilseeds and dairy sectors, as well as covering the beef, lamb and pork sectors south of the border – is asking levy payers to vote on their priorities for the future and to score the areas of work delivered by AHDB.

The voting window for the upcoming ballot opens on April 11 and a total of 10,842 levy payers have registered to share their views.

“I am delighted that, for the first time in our history, more than 10,000 levy payers will have the chance to tell us directly how they want their levy invested,” said AHDB chief executive, Tim Rycroft.

“I would like to thank all the levy payers who have taken the time to register and urge them to make the most of this opportunity when the voting window opens next week.”

Mr Rycroft added: “Consulting levy payers – and putting their voice at the heart of what we do – was one of the promises about changing AHDB that we made a year ago. Now we are delivering.”

He said the results from the consultation, which closes for votes on May 9, will be presented to levy payers once the voting process has been completed with sector councils meeting in June and July.

AHDB’s remit previously included the potato and horticulture sectors, however a series of ballots in 2021 resulted in growers voting to abolish their statutory levy and AHDB announcing a wind-down of its services in those sectors.

Earlier this week a new voluntary organisation for the potato sector – GB Potatoes – was launched as a replacement for AHDB’s potatoes remit.

It follows the launch of a new Scottish seed growers co-operative last month.