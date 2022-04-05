Slurry warning after spill causes ‘catastrophic’ fish kill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Slurry warning after spill causes ‘catastrophic’ fish kill

By Nancy Nicolson
April 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
CAPACITY: Farmers are being urged to check tanks and valves are in order.

A 400,000-gallon slurry spill which caused a “catastrophic” fish kill has prompted an appeal to farmers to double check all equipment to prevent future pollution incidents.

The Rivers Trust conservation charity says last week’s spill in Northern Ireland impacted 18 miles of the Claggan River in Country Tyrone and killed thousands of brown trout, Dollaghan trout, salmon, gudgeon and sticklebacks.

An investigation into how the above-ground store incident happened is currently being carried out by Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) water quality inspectors and inland fisheries officers.

A slurry spill can have a devastating impact on a river system.

Rivers Trust director, Mark Horton, said the spill happened when water levels were low so there has been little dilution of the slurry in the slow-moving river system, which has resulted in many generations of fish being wiped out.

“We appreciate that farmers work very hard to look after the water and wider environment on a daily basis, but we remind everyone to think carefully before mixing, moving and spreading slurry, or other organic manures so that there is no risk of pollution to our watercourses,” he said.

“To avoid any further slurry incidents which have devastating impacts on rivers, we directly appeal to all farmers to urgently check there is sufficient capacity in their slurry stores and that all above ground slurry tank valves are properly maintained and secure.”

The Claggan is a tributary of the Ballinderry river, home to one of Northern Ireland’s last remaining populations of the endangered freshwater pearl mussel, which can live for over 100 years and relies on trout as part of its life cycle.

Farmers are being asked to follow best practice .

Mr Horton said: “Our rivers are delicate ecosystems supporting many wildlife and aquatic species and are often supplying our drinking water.

“Rivers are shared natural community assets and need to be considered and protected in all agricultural, industrial, leisure, and domestic activities. Only through working together can we help protect our rivers now and for future generations.

“In order to minimise the impact of slurry run-off into rivers and streams, we encourage farmers to follow best practice and only spread slurry where land and weather conditions allow, always checking weather forecasts before spreading as rainfall could wash valuable nutrients off your land.”

