Ukraine war hits European demand for flowers

The implications of the war in Ukraine have reached the daffodil fields of Angus as demand for cut flowers continues to fade across Eastern Europe.

The Montrose-based Grampian Growers co-operative is nearing the end of a successful harvest which has been aided by a full complement of seasonal pickers, but despite a late Easter, which normally suits Scottish producers, the market has been described as flat.

According to the co-operative’s managing director, Mark Clark, the war is having a huge impact on international flower sales, despite none of Grampian Growers’ produce being destined for either Ukraine or Russia.

“Eastern Europe is a huge market for flowers,” he said.

“If you drive past a cemetery there at any time of year there are flowers on every grave, so the big Dutch exporters are really feeling the pinch.

“Internationally, the tulip price has crashed and at this time of year, when the Cornish and Lincolnshire daffodil harvests are finished, we’d expect to be inundated with people wanting to buy Scottish daffodils – but that’s not happening.”

Prices in UK retailers have failed to reflect increased production costs, with most supermarkets continuing to sell daffodils for £1 per bunch, and some discounters dropping the price to 89p.

However, this year’s harvest has been smoother than in previous seasons, with a 30% increase in picker numbers since last year, most of whom come from Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Romania.

Mr Clark said: “A late Easter is attractive to pickers as they come here after the Cornwall harvest, sometimes via Lincolnshire. They know they will get four or five weeks of picking and they can make good money in that time.

“It’s hard work, but they can pick up £200 a day.”