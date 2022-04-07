Ukraine war hits European demand for flowers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Farming

Ukraine war hits European demand for flowers

By Nancy Nicolson
April 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Grampian Growers’ Mark Clark says the war is having an impact on international sales.

The implications of the war in Ukraine have reached the daffodil fields of Angus as demand for cut flowers continues to fade across Eastern Europe.

The Montrose-based Grampian Growers co-operative is nearing the end of a successful harvest which has been aided by a full complement of seasonal pickers, but despite a late Easter, which normally suits Scottish producers, the market has been described as flat.

According to the co-operative’s managing director, Mark Clark, the war is having a huge impact on international flower sales, despite none of Grampian Growers’ produce being destined for either Ukraine or Russia.

“Eastern Europe is a huge market for flowers,” he said.

The retail price of daffodils does not reflect increased production costs.

“If you drive past a cemetery there at any time of year there are flowers on every grave, so the big Dutch exporters are really feeling the pinch.

“Internationally, the tulip price has crashed and at this time of year, when the Cornish and Lincolnshire daffodil harvests are finished, we’d expect to be inundated with people wanting to buy Scottish daffodils – but that’s not happening.”

Prices in UK retailers have failed to reflect increased production costs, with most supermarkets continuing to sell daffodils for £1 per bunch, and some discounters dropping the price to 89p.

However, this year’s harvest has been smoother than in previous seasons, with a 30% increase in picker numbers since last year, most of whom come from Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Romania.

Mr Clark said: “A late Easter is attractive to pickers as they come here after the Cornwall harvest, sometimes via Lincolnshire. They know they will get four or five weeks of picking and they can make good money in that time.

“It’s hard work, but they can pick up £200 a day.”

