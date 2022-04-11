Exports spike in red meat to US set to drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Farming

Exports spike in red meat to US set to drop

By Nancy Nicolson
April 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:41 am
EXPORT WARNING: Beef quota for the US has been filled for the year.

A brief spike in red meat exports to the United States earlier this year is set to fall because America’s beef import quota has been filled for the year.

The latest figures from HMRC show the US imported more than £3m worth of red meat from the UK in January – almost double the amount shipped in the same month last year. Exports of pork rose almost 50% to 592 tonnes and beef shipments increased from 22 to 220 tonnes.

The first commercial shipments of lamb are expected to commence later this year.

However, Susana Morris, the AHDB senior export manager for the Americas, has warned that beef exporters now face a tariff of 26.4%, making it very difficult for the UK to compete on cost.

The AHDB’s export team sees America as a target market and it has been raising the profile of pork, beef and lamb from the UK to buyers across the country.

Last month the levy body organised a meat and cheese tasting event for influencers in Los Angeles.

AHDB held a meat and cheese tasting event in Los Angeles.

Ms Morris said: “This was the first time we have organised a tasting event in the US, and we were delighted with the reception and feedback from our American guests.

“We had a great deal of interest from buyers, chefs and butchers, who were shown cuts of red meat that differ to those in the US. They were also extremely interested in the UK’s high animal welfare standards and our hormone-free meat – all of which makes our red meat appetising to American consumers.”

The following week, AHDB attended the SIAL America food and drink show in Las Vegas which attracted importers from across the US, as well as food service companies, distributors, retailers and wholesalers.

Ms Morris said: “We know that the US presents many opportunities for our red meat exporters, so AHDB is committed to showcasing our products to buyers across the US.

“We will continue to attend trade shows and host our own activities in this market, to help build on these impressive export figures in the year ahead.”

