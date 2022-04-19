Warning of eggs shortage as poultry farmers consider exiting the industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Business Farming

Warning of eggs shortage as poultry farmers consider exiting the industry

By Gemma Mackie
April 19, 2022, 11:45 am
Farm leaders are repeating warnings of a potential eggs shortage later this year.

British eggs could be in short supply later this year as farmers consider a mass exodus from the industry, warns a leading egg organisation.

The British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) says new data shows scores of egg producers are considering stopping production at the end of their current flock.

The association says the potential exodus of free-range and organic egg farmers comes after major supermarkets refused to help them with spiralling feed and energy costs.

It has accused supermarkets of putting “cheap food marketing tactics” above the needs of farmers and called a crisis summit at next month’s Pig and Poultry Fair.

Earlier this month egg industry leaders, including the BFREPA, warned of egg shortages unless retailers raised prices to cover rapidly increasing production costs.

Free-range egg producers are demanding price rises due to increased production costs.

They said shoppers needed to be paying 40p extra per dozen eggs to avert a catastrophe in the sector and the British Egg Industry Council warned 10-15% of egg farmers could leave the industry as a result of losing money on every egg their hens produce.

Now a new survey from BFREPA reveals 51% of producers are considering stopping production until the price they are paid improves, and 70% plan to leave the industry within a year if price rises aren’t forthcoming.

‘Cost increases heaped upon farmers’

“There are clear and obvious cost increases being heaped upon farmers and retailers simply aren’t sufficiently adjusting the retail price (for eggs),” said BFREPA chief executive, Robert Gooch.

“Any increases being made are too little and too slow; they are suffocating businesses. This is nothing more than supermarkets putting cheap food marketing tactics above the needs of the primary producer.”

Mr Gooch said BFREPA had asked every major retailer to increase the price of free-range eggs by at least 40p per dozen.

British Free Range Egg Producers Association chief executive Robert Gooch.

“Only two retailers had the decency to acknowledge our request, and not one has done enough to meet the additional costs of producing eggs during this crisis,” added Mr Gooch.

“Many of my members are losing money on every egg laid, and our data shows that even those who are making a small profit do not see a long-term future.

“The appetite for eggs from the public is extraordinary, but I’m afraid we will see shortages of British free-range eggs and organic eggs on the shelves before long.”

