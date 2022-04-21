Growers search for solutions to nematode threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Growers search for solutions to nematode threat

By Nancy Nicolson
April 21, 2022, 8:10 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 11:57 am
REAL THREAT: Nematodes can cause issues for the bulb and potato growing industry.

Two local grower co-operatives have teamed up to investigate alternative cover crops and other means of reducing the viability of potato cyst nematode (PCN) in fields of tatties and daffodils.

Grampian Growers, which produces seed potatoes, exports 4,000 tonnes of daffodil bulbs and crops 60 million stems of flowers every year, is collaborating with Scottish Agronomy together with the James Hutton Institute, Harper Adams University and HL Hutchinson Ltd, on a three-year research project investigating sustainable ways to suppress pests and pathogens.

Narcissi are susceptible to nematodes which can stay in the soil, causing issues for following crops of cereals, oilseed rape and potatoes, and field experiments are now under way at Grampian Growers sites near Montrose.

Brassica biofumigants and nematode trap crops are being trialled to limit nematode multiplication and substantially reduce existing soil populations.

Eric Anderson is looking to IPM for a solution to the rise in plant-parasitic nematodes.

Scottish Agronomy’s senior agronomist, Eric Anderson, pointed out that plant-parasitic nematodes are microscopic and difficult to control because they live underground or inside of plants.

“Here in Scotland, we are seeing a rapid rise in land infected by plant-parasitic nematodes, posing a very real threat to growers,”
he said.

“Through this project we are looking for the most robust alternative solutions through integrated pest management (IPM) to secure the future of the bulb and potato-growing industry.”

Grampian Growers managing director Mark Clark said demand for nematode-free land for bulb and potato production for his members becomes higher and more difficult each year.

“We are excited to see this research get under way and to be working with such a strong representation from the industry,” he said.

“We look forward to seeing the results and how we can integrate different measures to strengthen the work we are doing.”

