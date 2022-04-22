Support service launched for seasonal farm workers from Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Support service launched for seasonal farm workers from Ukraine

By Gemma Mackie
April 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
The service will provide support for seasonal farm workers from Ukraine.
A new support service is being launched to help seasonal farm workers from Ukraine.

The new Worker Support Centre, backed by the Scottish Government and run by charity JustRight Scotland, is designed to offer advice and urgent practical support to Ukrainian fruit and vegetable farm workers following Russian’s invasion of their home country.

The centre, which will be staffed by former horticultural workers who speak both Ukrainian and Russian, will also provide immigration advice to allow workers to stay and work in Scotland while it is unsafe for them to return to Ukraine.

“The new Worker Support Centre, supported by £41,000 from the Scottish Government, will provide guidance, information and, we hope, some peace of mind to those people from Ukraine working in Scotland whose lives are severely impacted by the war at home,” said Minister for Refugees from Ukraine, Neil Gray.

Minister for Refugees from Ukraine, Neil Gray.

“Agricultural workers from Ukraine play a valued and important role in the production of soft fruit and vegetables in Scotland.

“We know that as a result of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine there are a wide range of pressing and often complex issues, which are likely to be of great concern, and it is essential that they receive support to navigate these.”

JustRight Scotland’s project adviser, Caroline Robinson, said the centre followed models used around the world to offer temporary migrant workers advice and support in times of crisis.

She said: “In countries from Canada to Germany, temporary migrant workers are offered a similar service – this support can prevent workers ending up in situations of human trafficking and is an important step forward for Scotland.”

Scottish Government statistics show the majority of seasonal agricultural workers come from Ukraine – of those granted a Seasonal Worker visa in the UK in the year ending June 2021, 74% were Ukrainian nationals.

Last year rural charity RSABI updated its helpline service to make it more accessible to seasonal migrant workers.

More than two-thirds of the seasonal workers who pick our fruit and vegetables in the UK come from Ukraine.

The charity, which provides support to people working in the Scottish agricultural industry, added a translation service to its helpline.

Any seasonal migrant workers can request a call back by completing an online form at rsabi.org.uk/Help-for-Seasonal-Workers or call the free and confidential helpline direct on 0300 111 4160.

