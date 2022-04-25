Rebecca Dawes: The truth about hosting an Open Farm Sunday event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With much of the UK population three or four generations removed from any connection with farming, it’s not surprising there is some misunderstanding about the agricultural industry.

Farmers however, have the power to change this, by demonstrating all they deliver as food producers, custodians of the countryside and their work to tackle climate change, as well as building loyalty for British food and encouraging some much-needed people into the industry.

A range of great initiatives have been helping to reduce the rural-urban divide, but one of the original, and arguably the most powerful initiatives is LEAF Open Farm Sunday.

In one day, it gives thousands of people in Britain – across generations, interests and geographical locations – a genuine farm experience and opportunity to meet a farmer, ask questions and see farming at first hand.

And it is one that we really need more farmers and crofters in Scotland to get behind.

It is something my family have been participating in since it launched in 2006, and we firmly believe is one of the best ways to tell our farming story and help change perceptions.

It brings with it authenticity and provides a powerful platform to demonstrate to the increasingly conscious consumer what we are doing to produce their food, look after the countryside and the environment – topics that are at the forefront of many current discussions.

In addition, the agricultural sector, like many others, is facing an employment crisis. We have more jobs available than individuals to fill them.

Open Farm Sunday is an opportunity for farmers and crofters to show the amazing work they do and the wide variation of careers available.

It helps change the perception of an old-fashioned industry, as often seen in children’s books, to one that is dynamic, innovative and driven by new tools and technologies.

If just one person from every event decided on a career in agriculture, that is several hundred new recruits.

However, hosting the public on farm/croft can seem daunting with a few myths creating unnecessary worry for those considering taking part.

These myths include that you have to own a diversification business to take part, you have to run a big event and you can only take part on Sunday June 12. This is not the case.

Open Farm Sunday is open to any farmer or crofter who has a passion for sharing what they do; you don’t need a diversification business.

Farmers participate to educate the public and build connections with their local community, and almost all events are free entry.

However, if you have a diversification business, it is a great way to bring in some extra income, awareness and build your customer database, and if you are considering setting up a new enterprise, you could use Open Farm Sunday for market research.

Many farms open with a simple farm walk that lasts no more than a couple of hours.

You can fully control where visitors go and what they see. And you don’t need to bring in extra attractions; be confident that what you have already on the farm is new and interesting to visitors.

All events must take place on a farm, croft or smallholding, but you don’t need to be a member of LEAF to participate, and it is completely free.

LEAF do ask that you don’t charge more than £5 for entry and you must register your event at www.farmsunday.org.

On registering you will receive a handbook with full guidance and top tips to help you plan your event, as well as access to lots of free resources.

Not everyone can do June 12, so LEAF also welcome registrations the week before or after, weekend or mid-week.

Some host a small event in the evening mid-week to tie in with a local community group who would like to visit, such as the brownies, guides or scouts. Others will open their gates to hundreds. All of this can be managed through LEAF Open Farm Sunday’s free ticketing service.

We are proud that those who participate in LEAF Open Farm Sunday are real working farms.

Your farm does not have to be spotless, just an area that is safe and clean. You decide where visitors can go, avoiding areas where you would prefer the public not to visit. The day is very much about your farm and your story.

Rebecca Dawes is LEAF Open Farm Sunday’s Scottish ambassador. She can be contacted via 07792 467730 or ofsrc.scotland@gmail.com