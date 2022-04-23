Heat lamp safety warning from Scottish firefighting farmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Heat lamp safety warning from Scottish firefighting farmer

By Gemma Mackie
April 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Stewart Macpherson is a farmer and on-call firefighter.

A firefighting farmer from the north of Scotland is urging farmers and crofters to take care when using heat lamps in livestock sheds.

Stewart Macpherson, who farms at Dell Farm in Whitebridge near Inverness, is an on-call firefighter through the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) where he is crew commander at Foyers Community Fire Station.

He is urging his peers of the potential fire risks from using heat lamps or fan heaters to keep young livestock warm in sheds and barns.

“All across the country, especially at this time of year, firefighters respond to fires at farms caused by heat lamps or fan heaters,” said Mr Macpherson.

“I’ve been a farmer for a long time, and I am well aware of the critical importance of using a heat source to warm a new-born lamb to boost its chance of survival.

“Farmers and crofters will continue to use these devices, but I would urge caution, and for anyone using these heat sources to take simple but hugely effective measures to reduce the risk of fire.”

Mr Macpherson said all heat sources should be secured and kept away from flammable material, and farmers should keep a fire extinguisher nearby and call the fire service in the event of any farm fire.

“Farms are especially high-risk of fire, in terms of fuel stores and volumes of combustible materials such as hay and straw,” added Mr Macpherson.

“The consequences can be tragic, with animals killed, and fire can have a devastating impact on your livelihood.”

He said SFRS works in close partnership with rural bodies, including NFU Scotland and Scottish Land and Estates, through its Rural Risk Project.

This is a secure database designed to ensure local firefighters are aware of any risks if they are called to an emergency at a farm or croft.

“This data is absolutely vital for the safety of firefighters first and foremost, but could also be crucial in terms of reducing any loss or damage at your farm in the event of emergency,” said Mr Macpherson.

Details about the Rural Risk Project are online at firescotland.gov.uk/your-safety/outdoors/rural-safety/

