New top team elected for Young Farmers in the north of Scotland

A new top team has been elected to represent Young Farmers in the north of Scotland.

The Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) recently held its annual general meeting for the north where Sarah Mowat was elected chairman for the region.

Ms Mowat – an active member of Ross Sutherland Young Farmers Club who originally hails from Orkney – will replace Turriff & District JAC member Murray Stephen.

“I am truly honoured to be elected as this year’s north chairman and represent the north area,” said Ms Mowat, who works at an accountants firm in Dingwall.

“I aim to give 110% to the area as I have gained so much from Young Farmers over the years including training and friendships.

“With Covid restrictions, hopefully being a thing of the past, I look forward to a busy year ahead of Young Farmers events.”

Ms Mowat will be supported by new regional vice-chairman Sally Mair from Turriff & District Young Farmers Club.

Ms Mair, who works on her family’s farm near Turriff, said: “I can’t wait for the year ahead; hopefully it will be year of normality and we can get back into the SAYFC spirits.

“I am thrilled to be supporting Sarah and the whole SAYFC team throughout the year ahead.”

Inverurie club member Scott Dey was also elected north region agri and rural affairs chairman for the year ahead.

Awards

A number of awards were presented at the annual meeting, including the participation and recruitment awards for 2021/2.

The participation award, which is given to a club with the highest participation points in SAYFC north competitions in the past year, went to Udny. Second place went to Mearns, with third place going to Inverurie.

The recruitment award for the club with the highest percentage increase in membership from the end of February 2020 to the end of February 2022 went to Ross Sutherland with a 78% increase in membership.

Second place went to Nairn with a 63% increase in member numbers, and Deer & District took third place with a 43% increase in its membership.

Meanwhile, the results from the SAYFC North Club of the Year Competition have also been revealed with Shetland YFC coming out top, followed by Udny JAC in second place and Nairn YFC in third place.

Shetland YFC and Udny JAC will now go forward to compete in the national club of the year competition.