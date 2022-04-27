Farming chief urges shoppers to vote with their feet and support local

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business Farming

Farming chief urges shoppers to vote with their feet and support local

By Gemma Mackie
April 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy.
The chief of Scotland’s farming union is calling on shoppers to vote with their feet and support local produce to avert future food shortages.

Speaking ahead of the local elections next week, NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy said food security should be at the forefront of voters minds.

He said surging costs – such as fertiliser, fuel, energy, animal feed and labour – were impacting the nation’s ability to produce food, and farmers and crofters needed “proper support and prices” for the quality food they produce.

“For far too long, we have not paid nearly enough attention as a nation to the most important energy source we rely on, which is food, and unless governments and supermarkets wake up soon, we will be looking at food security concerns that we haven’t seen since World War Two,” said Mr Kennedy, who farms near Aberfeldy.

NFU Scotland is urging people to take food security seriously.

“As we look ahead, we can plainly see that unless we act now and ensure our domestic production systems continue to deliver, we will see real food supply problems in the not-too-distant future.”

Tackling food security

He said the repercussions of the “perfect storm” facing agriculture – driven by Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine – would have repercussions for years to come.

“So what can we do?” added Mr Kennedy.

“Our local council elections give us all a chance to raise the serious issue of food security.”

He said the union was working with local authorities to promote local sourcing for public procurement, as well as lobbying supermarkets to support domestic production.

“I would also ask you to vote with your feet when it comes to purchasing food to ensure your are supporting Scottish and British products,” added Mr Kennedy.

“That way we might have a chance of not only retaining our own food supply, but by doing so, we will also maintain the environment and landscape we have here in Scotland that’s the envy of many across Scotland.”

