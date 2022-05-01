Stirling Bull Sales May 2022: All the results from the pre-sale shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Stirling Bull Sales May 2022: All the results from the pre-sale shows

By Gemma Mackie
May 1, 2022, 6:15 pm
Aberdeen-Angus bulls being shown at United Auctions in Stirling.
Pedigree cattle breeders from across the UK gathered in Stirling for the May instalment of the Stirling Bull Sales.

Pre-sale shows at the fixture, organised by United Auctions, were held for Charolais, Simmental, Salers, Beef Shorthorn and Aberdeen-Angus cattle.

The Charolais champion, as judged by Welsh breeder Vince Corbett, went to November 2020-born Harestone Royaladdedvalue from Neil and Stuart Barclay, Harestone, South Road, Insch.

Harestone Royaladdedvalue stood Charolais champion.

The father and son duo’s champion is an embryo transfer (ET) son of Harestone Ronsard, and out of Alsnow Enchantress.

Reserve Charolais champion was January 2021-born Tonley Swagger from Neil and Mark Wattie’s Tonley herd at Mains of Tonley Farm, near Alford. He is an AI son of Whitecliffe Highlight, and out of Balthayock Morag.

In the Simmental contest the breed champion prize was awarded to the sole entry from Annan breeders Jim and Patricia Goldie.

This was August 2020-born Newbiemains Leonidas, by the 5,000 euros Irish bull Moorglen Hillbilly, out of Woodhall Ginger. He stood first in his class at last year’s Beef Expo event.

Newbiemains Leonidas stood Simmental champion.

Reserve in the Simmentals, which were judged by Caithness breeder Jonathan Gunn, went to October 2010-born Islavale Lambourgini from the Stronach family at Berryleys Farm, Grange, Keith.

He is by Corskie Highlander, which has bred sons to 15,000gn, and out of Islavale Amanda.

Meanwhile, the champion prize in the Salers section went to Strathallan Petrous from Dunblane breeder Murray Lyle. He is a May 2020-born son of Seamore Kawasaki, out of Strathallan Mystique.

The Salers champion – Strathallan Petrous – pictured left, with the reserve champion – Drumsleed Puma.

Salers judge Andrew Waugh, who farms at Kilnstown near Carlisle, awarded his reserve prize to October 2020-born Drumsleed Puma from Gerald and Morag Smith at Drumsleed, Fordoun, near Laurencekirk. He is a black son of Whitebog Convener and out of Rigel Dimont.

Thereafter, the native breeds – Beef Shorthorn and Aberdeen-Angus – were judged.

In the Beef Shorthorn contest – judged by Annette Marshall from Pitnacree, Pitlochry – the champion prize went to Strathendrick Powerhouse from Fintry breeder Robert Taylor. He is two-year-old son of Millerston Ensign, out of Ballyvaddy Heathermaid.

Strathendrick Powerhouse stood Beef Shorthorn champion.

Reserve went to Cairnsmore Phoenix – a two-year-old son of Coldrochie Jurassic, out of Cairnsmore Holly Eloise – from the Landers family at Bargaly Farm, Newton Stewart.

Lastly, the Aberdeen-Angus champion rosettes were awarded to Retties Field Marshall from Richard and Carol Rettie’s Retties herd at Craigend Farm, Methven, Perth.

He is a rising two-year-old AI son of Retties JFK, which has bred sons to 14,000gn, and out of former Fife Show interbreed champion Belhaven Francophile.

Aberdeen-Angus champion Retties Field Marshall, left, and the reserve champion, Idvies Fairfax.

The judge – Maddie Clark, High House Farm, Kettlebaston, Ipswich – then awarded her reserve prize to an entry from the Fraser family’s Idvies herd at Newton of Idvies, Forfar.

This was October 2020-born Idvies Fairfax, by the 15,000gn Thrunton Panther, and out of Idvies Fauna.

The Limousin results will follow tomorrow.

In pictures: The Stirling Bull Sales

