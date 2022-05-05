Social media savvy farmers feature in Scottish land campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Social media savvy farmers feature in Scottish land campaign

By Gemma Mackie
May 5, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 5, 2022, 7:39 pm
James Reid and Rosa Bevan from Tap O'Noth farm.
James Reid and Rosa Bevan from Tap O'Noth farm.

A pair of social media savvy first generation farmers from the north-east are being showcased in a Scottish land campaign.

James Reid and Rosa Bevan from Tap O’Noth farm, located at the foot of Tap O’Noth hill near Rhynie in Aberdeenshire, feature in the Scottish Land Commission’s MyLand.Scot campaign – designed to showcase the benefits land brings to communities across Scotland.

The couple use YouTube to document their life at the 8-acre farm, where they grow fruit and vegetables plus keep chickens, geese and a small herd of dairy goats.

They generate most of their income from operating a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) vegetable box business, and they also run farm tours and rent out a shepherd’s hut.

In addition the couple offers online permaculture – a method of sustainable farming used to create self-sufficient agricultural eco-systems – consultancy and residential courses.

“We want to inspire people about the life they can lead if they look at land a little bit differently,” said James.

“To have been able to work towards that for the past 10 years has been extremely rewarding.”

Rosa said the couple hasn’t looked back since starting their farming project at Tap O’ Noth a decade ago.

She said: “It’s been inspiring for us to see the benefits Tap O’ Noth farm has had on the environment, our local community and on our lives as well.”

Scottish Land Commission chief executive, Hamish Trench, praised the couple and said their work combining permaculture and land use with social media had created an “informative and interesting hotbed for inspiration”.

He added: “By developing the farm in the way they have, the couple are a great example of how land in Scotland can be transformed to benefit the environment, people’s livelihoods and communities.

“We hope by sharing their story and other important stories as part of the MyLand.Scot campaign, we can inspire people in Scotland to start thinking about land differently.”

