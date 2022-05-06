Investors face new conditions on tree-planting land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Investors face new conditions on tree-planting land

By Nancy Nicolson
May 6, 2022, 4:01 pm
STANDARDS: Changes to the Woodland Carbon Code will affect woodland tree-planting schemes in the future.

The “gold rush” by non-farming investors for tree-planting land could be slowed thanks to new measures being introduced to the rules for woodland planting schemes.

Changes to the Woodland Carbon Code announced by Scottish Forestry follow the rapid growth in the carbon credits market which has seen Scottish land values soar amid concerns grow over “greenwashing” by businesses.

Revised “additionality” tests have been introduced which aim to ensure any carbon sequestration will be over and above that which would have happened anyway, without a new project or activity

Environment Minister Mairi McAllan welcomed the measures and acknowledged that demand for carbon credits had been cited as one of the reasons for the high prices being paid for plantable land. She said the changes would keep the woodland carbon market in Scotland “robust and credible”.

Environment Minister Mairi McAllan welcomed the new measures.

“In the last two years over 500 new projects in Scotland have registered with the Woodland Carbon Code, a fourfold increase,” she said.

“It is natural for carbon standards to evolve as carbon markets develop. Tougher new tests under the Woodland Carbon Code will provide added assurance to investors, land managers and the public that carbon credits are reliable, credible and crucially, additional in our journey to Net Zero.

“The new tests will also encourage species diversity in woodlands, bringing benefits for biodiversity.”

NFU Scotland (NFUS) has been critical of the unprecedented increase in the non-agricultural investment in land which has taken values well beyond the reach of most farm businesses.

Union president Martin Kennedy said: “These changes to the carbon code seek to ensure that commercial, large-scale forestry projects are justified by timber production and timber markets rather than supporting those businesses looking to recoup land investment costs through carbon credits.

“Long term timber production for timber products is absolutely justifiable. However, timber production that takes out food producing land for either the failings of other industries to address their own emissions reduction, or to burn as biomass makes absolutely no sense at all from a climate change mitigation point of view.

Martin Kennedy has been critical of some projects which have taken land out of production.

“The debate around carbon is intensifying and NFUS is preparing its submission to the UK Government’s current consultation on Developing the UK emissions trading scheme (UK ETS) which examines the use of carbon calculators, the role of carbon sequestration, and how a carbon trading market for agriculture could work as part of a wider framework for emissions trading.”

