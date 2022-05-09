Farmers take form filling right to the wire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Farmers take form filling right to the wire

By Nancy Nicolson
May 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
URGENT: NFU Scotland's Jonnie Hall has urged farmers to crack on with completing forms.

Scottish farmers have only days left to complete their Single Application Forms (SAF), but the latest estimates suggest more than 8000 forms are still outstanding.

All SAFs, which are vital if producers want to access support schemes such as the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), Greening, and the Less Favoured Area Support Scheme (LFASS) must be completed online by May 16.

However, it looks as though farmers are going right to the wire as the Scottish Government says 4600 forms are still in a draft state and the latest figures suggest 3500 haven’t even been started.

The Scottish Government is preparing for the last-minute onslaught by organising out-of-hours cover for IT-related issues over the coming weekend as well as after office hours cover on Monday May 16 until midnight.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) director of policy, Jonnie Hall, said there was concern that so many forms remain to be completed.

“Farmers and crofters must prioritise these annual application forms in the next few days. The deadline is fast approaching, and we urge all eligible applicants to concentrate on completing their submission now rather than at the last minute,” he said.

Only online applications will be accepted this year.

“This year marks this first where applications are entirely online. Those who previously submitted their SAF on paper have been sent a number of reminders on the transition.

If they require assistance to get online then they can contact their local area office. It’s vital that they do this as soon as possible so that they can submit their SAF online by the May 16 deadline.

“As we start our transition to new agricultural policy and support arrangements, the SAF deadline remains one of the most important dates in the Scottish farming calendar and we need farmers and crofters to crack on with applications.”

Farmers who have issues affecting their browser, accessing the SAF site, or account problems can contact the government’s IT service desk on 0131 244 6202.

However, any questions in relation to SAF2022 guidance should be directed to local Agriculture and Rural Economy (ARE) offices during office hours.

Farmers and crofters can also speak online about SAF to a member of the government’s  staff over its web chat facility.

