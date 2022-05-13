ANM Group announces promotions at Caithness Livestock Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANM Group announces promotions at Caithness Livestock Centre

By Gemma Mackie
May 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 13, 2022, 11:25 am
Andrew Gunn is ANM Group's new centre manager for the Caithness Livestock Centre.
Andrew Gunn is ANM Group's new centre manager for the Caithness Livestock Centre.

ANM Group has announced a number of staff promotions at its Caithness Livestock Centre at Quoybrae.

The farmers’ co-operative, which also operates a livestock market at Thainstone near Inverurie in Aberdeenshire, has promoted Andrew Gunn to the role of centre manager at the market.

Other promotions include Gemma Duguid taking on the role of assistant centre manager, while Craig Durrand has been appointed as office supervisor and Andrew Sinclair has been promoted to the role of mart foreman.

ANM Group said the Quoybrae team will continue to be supported by Ian Macleay in his role as canvasser and fieldperson, while Scott Chapman will continue to lead the auction team at the centre.

“We are delighted to continue to strengthen our livestock marketing operation at Quoybrae,” said ANM head of livestock, John Angus.

“These appointments mean we can provide the local farming community with the best and most affordable marketing facility here on their doorstep.”

Co-op thriving thanks to ‘top quality’ stock

He said the promotions come following a period of significant growth in throughput at the group’s markets in the past 18 months and the appointments demonstrate ANM’s continued commitment and investment to its operations in the north.

“We firmly believe that our team can deliver the best results for our existing customer base,” added Mr Angus.

“Caithness stock is renowned for being top quality and keenly sought after by finishers. We are pleased with the ongoing support from producers in the county which is reflected in the significant increase in stock throughput at Caithness.”

Last month, ANM Group revealed a 221% increase in pre-tax profits for the year to December 31 2021.

The co-op posted a pre-tax profit of £437,000 – up from a pre-tax profit of £136,000 in 2020 and a pre-tax loss of £160,000 in 2019.

The group also posted a 10% increase in throughput to £133.28 million, from £121.39m the year before, and its trading profit was up 25% to £659,000.

