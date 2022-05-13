ANM Group announces promotions at Caithness Livestock Centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ANM Group has announced a number of staff promotions at its Caithness Livestock Centre at Quoybrae.

The farmers’ co-operative, which also operates a livestock market at Thainstone near Inverurie in Aberdeenshire, has promoted Andrew Gunn to the role of centre manager at the market.

Other promotions include Gemma Duguid taking on the role of assistant centre manager, while Craig Durrand has been appointed as office supervisor and Andrew Sinclair has been promoted to the role of mart foreman.

ANM Group said the Quoybrae team will continue to be supported by Ian Macleay in his role as canvasser and fieldperson, while Scott Chapman will continue to lead the auction team at the centre.

“We are delighted to continue to strengthen our livestock marketing operation at Quoybrae,” said ANM head of livestock, John Angus.

“These appointments mean we can provide the local farming community with the best and most affordable marketing facility here on their doorstep.”

Co-op thriving thanks to ‘top quality’ stock

He said the promotions come following a period of significant growth in throughput at the group’s markets in the past 18 months and the appointments demonstrate ANM’s continued commitment and investment to its operations in the north.

“We firmly believe that our team can deliver the best results for our existing customer base,” added Mr Angus.

“Caithness stock is renowned for being top quality and keenly sought after by finishers. We are pleased with the ongoing support from producers in the county which is reflected in the significant increase in stock throughput at Caithness.”

Last month, ANM Group revealed a 221% increase in pre-tax profits for the year to December 31 2021.

The co-op posted a pre-tax profit of £437,000 – up from a pre-tax profit of £136,000 in 2020 and a pre-tax loss of £160,000 in 2019.

The group also posted a 10% increase in throughput to £133.28 million, from £121.39m the year before, and its trading profit was up 25% to £659,000.