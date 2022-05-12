QMS promises ‘greater engagement’ in wake of farmers’ frustration with assurance schemes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

QMS promises ‘greater engagement’ in wake of farmers’ frustration with assurance schemes

By Nancy Nicolson
May 12, 2022, 5:01 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 6:07 pm
Kate Rowell and her team will host roadshows this summer.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS)  is about to embark on a summer-long offensive to convince the industry it is getting value for money from farm assurance schemes.

QMS chair Kate Rowell told a press conference that the organisation has listened to farmers’ dissatisfaction and frustration over having to meet ever more complex assurance demands without the reward of any premium for their produce. She said the QMS board has engaged already with stakeholder groups and is now working towards a review of how it sets standards.

“We are aware of how tough the environment is and every penny has to be looked at, but quality assurance is what consumers are looking for and retailers want to know the right things are being done on farms, so it’s really important we stay on board with it,” she said.

“But we need to take people with us and that’s what this enhanced programme of engagement over the summer is about. If there are genuine issues  people are struggling with we will listen and address them  and make sure the industry sees us doing it.”

Members will get the opportunity to engage with QMS during a series of open meetings in June and July as well as at local shows, sales and events like Scotsheep and the Royal Highland Show.

The organisation’s new chief executive, Sarah Miller,  also insisted “visibility, engagement and communications” would be enhanced in future.

A new monitor farm programme is worth £1.79m to the industry.

Bruce McConnachie, QMS head of industry development, revealed the new monitor farm programme announced by the Scottish Government earlier this year would feature nine projects, and farmers will shortly be invited to apply to take part in it.

Funding amounts to £1.79million, and QMS are looking for as diverse a range of producers as possible, with a focus on seeing monitor farms make “real changes” to improve profitability over the duration of the four-year programme.

He said: “We’re hoping to do some really in-depth data gathering and benchmarking, to create data sets that will guide the industry and policy development.”

The challenges posed by Brexit and a lack of labour which continues to blight the meat processing sector, and in particular the export sector were outlined by Tom Gibson, QMS director of market development.

“We have product we can kill and process but we just don’t have the ability to get throughput numbers where we would like,” he said.

