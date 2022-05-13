Perthshire forestry estate ‘with potential’ on the market for over £5.85m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Perthshire forestry estate ‘with potential’ on the market for over £5.85m

By Nancy Nicolson
May 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Glengoulandie Estate near Aberfeldy has conifer and mixed broadleaves crops, as well as potential for deer stalking and natural capital.

An extensive forestry estate in Highland Perthshire has been launched on the market with a price tag of more than £5.85 million.

Glengoulandie Estate near Aberfeldy, which has views towards Schiehallion, has young conifer crops as well as mixed broadleaves and extends to almost 3,000 acres, including 715 acres of open hill.

Jock Galbraith, a partner with selling agents, Goldcrest, said: “Glengoulandie is situated in the beautiful scenery of Highland Perthshire. The mix of young forestry, grass fields and moorland provides a balance of commerciality and amenity/natural capital.

“The forestry crops are well established and will produce good timber volumes for the future.

“The open hill is dramatically beautiful and includes heather moorland and craggy outcrops which have been largely untouched for many years, offering excellent sporting and natural capital opportunities.”

The sale includes two cottages – one modern, and the other traditional.

An area of 457 hectares located on the lower western slopes was planted enclosed within a deer-proof fence in 2013, and in 2014 around 315 hectares were planted with forestry. The planted area comprises 63% mixed conifer species, and the remainder are native broadleaves.

The selling agents suggest there is potential for further planting at the southern end of the estate, subject to consent. There are also small, maturing mixed woods extending to approximately 5.51 hectares and more than 14 hectares of ancient broadleaves, together with two areas of grassland which are leased to a grazing tenant on a short, limited-duration tenancy until April 2023.

The eastern part of the property comprises extensive open hills, which have been largely untouched for many years, and the selling agents suggest the mixed terrain not only provides deer stalking potential, but also natural capital opportunities.

The sale includes two cottages – one modern, and the other traditional – and both have three bedrooms.

There is also a farm building/workshop.

