Perthshire forestry estate ‘with potential’ on the market for over £5.85m

An extensive forestry estate in Highland Perthshire has been launched on the market with a price tag of more than £5.85 million.

Glengoulandie Estate near Aberfeldy, which has views towards Schiehallion, has young conifer crops as well as mixed broadleaves and extends to almost 3,000 acres, including 715 acres of open hill.

Jock Galbraith, a partner with selling agents, Goldcrest, said: “Glengoulandie is situated in the beautiful scenery of Highland Perthshire. The mix of young forestry, grass fields and moorland provides a balance of commerciality and amenity/natural capital.

“The forestry crops are well established and will produce good timber volumes for the future.

“The open hill is dramatically beautiful and includes heather moorland and craggy outcrops which have been largely untouched for many years, offering excellent sporting and natural capital opportunities.”

An area of 457 hectares located on the lower western slopes was planted enclosed within a deer-proof fence in 2013, and in 2014 around 315 hectares were planted with forestry. The planted area comprises 63% mixed conifer species, and the remainder are native broadleaves.

The selling agents suggest there is potential for further planting at the southern end of the estate, subject to consent. There are also small, maturing mixed woods extending to approximately 5.51 hectares and more than 14 hectares of ancient broadleaves, together with two areas of grassland which are leased to a grazing tenant on a short, limited-duration tenancy until April 2023.

The eastern part of the property comprises extensive open hills, which have been largely untouched for many years, and the selling agents suggest the mixed terrain not only provides deer stalking potential, but also natural capital opportunities.

The sale includes two cottages – one modern, and the other traditional – and both have three bedrooms.

There is also a farm building/workshop.