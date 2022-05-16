British Wool announces price rise for annual clip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

British Wool announces price rise for annual clip

By Nancy Nicolson
May 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 17, 2022, 9:34 am
SHEAR PROFIT: British Wool said it would be making payments worth £8.4 million.

Producer prices for the 2021 wool clip will be up 36.4p per kilo on 2020 – but still below where they should be, British Wool has admitted.

As shearers prepare to make inroads into this year’s clip, the membership group which is owned by around 35,000 sheep farmers across the UK, said it would be making payments worth £8.4million.

It also confirmed the free haulage offer introduced in 2021 would remain in place this year, which means members who take wool to any British Wool drop points will not be charged onward carriage.

Sheared sheep.
Wool prices are picking up at auctions.

Other improvements introduced last year which will continue for 2022 include a lower threshold for the volume premium payment, so clips of 2,000kg or more will continue to receive an additional 4p/kg with further incremental increases for those producers who deliver larger volumes.

Returns for the 2021 clip will be around 40pk for many core grades, around 30ppk for Blackface wool and around 15ppk for Welsh and Swaledale. Some speciality types such as Herdwick and Bluefaced Leicester will receive significantly higher returns, with Herdwick returning 80ppk and Bluefaced Leicester £5.50 per kilo.

Most types of organic wool will attract an additional £1 per kg premium.

British Wool chief executive, Andrew Hogley, said the better price to producers was due to improved auction prices over the last 12 months, alongside a push to reduce operational costs.

Andrew Hogley has appealed to farmers to market their wool through British Wool.

“Although the price is not yet where we would like it to be, it represents a huge recovery since the difficulties of 2020. We continue to work hard to improve returns further for our members,” he said.

“We are optimistic that the strong demand we have seen over recent months will be sustained, that the recovery in the wool market will continue through 2022, and that this will result in further price improvement for the 2022 wool clip.”

Mr Hogley said he recognised that members can choose where to send their wool, but added that returns from British Wool are competitive relative to the prices offered by competitors.

He added: “However, unlike our competitors we don’t make a profit from wool. We sell on our members’ behalf and deduct the cost of marketing and processing. The more wool we have to sell, the lower our costs per kg and the better the returns are for all our members.

“Now more than ever, it is crucial that farmers work together and market their wool through British Wool so that together, we can maximise returns for this year’s clip and beyond.”

