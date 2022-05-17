Moray breeders lead Charolais sale with 18,000gn bull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moray breeders lead Charolais sale with 18,000gn bull

By Gemma Mackie
May 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Elgin Redrum topped the sale when he sold for 18,000gn.
A Moray farming family led the charge at the spring show and sale of Charolais cattle at Carlisle when one of their bulls sold for 18,000gn.

The Milne family – which runs the Elgin herd at Kennishillock, Lhanbryde, Elgin – topped the sale with December 2020-born Elgin Redrum.

Crowned junior and reserve overall champion in the pre-sale show, by Herefordshire breeder Jeremy Price who was tasked with judging the fixture, Redrum is by the 14,000gn Westcarse Houdini and out of Elgin JessieJ.

He sold to Messrs Hepburn & Co, Hawick, Roxburghshire.

Harestone Superior sold for 17,000gn.

Next best at 17,000gn was the reserve junior champion – Harestone Superior from Insch breeders Neil and Stuart Barclay.

A March 2021-born embryo transfer (ET) son of Inverlochy Ferdie, out of Harestone Brigitte, he sold to Kedzlie Farms Ltd, Halifax, West Yorkshire.

The Barclays also made 14,000gn and 13,000gn selling other bulls from their Harestone herd.

At 14,000gn – when sold to Messrs Gilleard, Thorne, Doncaster, South Yorkshire – was Harestone Rolex. He is a November 2020-born ET son of Harestone Hercules, out of Alsnow Enchantress.

Harestone Rolex sold for 14,000gn.

The 13,000gn lot was November 2020-born Harestone Rsturbo – an ET son of Major, out of Bresiliene. He stood intermediate champion in the pre-sale show and sold to Messrs Woodman & Son, Haltwhistle, Northumberland.

The reserve senior champion sold for 11,000gn to Messrs Milne, Strathdon, Aberdeenshire.

This was October 2020-born Marwood Robocop, by Balthayock Lineup, from RA & J Blyth, Middleton House Farm, Elwick, Hartlepool.

Dooley Rocket stood overall champion and sold for 10,000gn.

Meanwhile, the senior and overall champion sold for 10,000gn to Messrs Forbes, Ballindalloch, Banff.

This was October 2020-born Dooley Rocket, by Wesley Forceful, from the Thornley family’s Leicestershire-based Dooley herd.

Other leading prices included: 10,000gn for Goldies Roddy, by Erick Officer, from Dumfries breeder Hamish Goldie, selling to Perthshire breeder Bill Bruce for his Balmyle herd; and 9,000gn for Balmyle Reunion, by Balmyle Jasper, from Bill Bruce, selling to Messrs Leslie & Sons, Dufftown, Moray.

Balmyle Reunion sold for 9,000gn.

In total, Harrison and Hetherington sold 60 bulls to average £6,581.75.

