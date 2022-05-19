Livestock recording app Breedr now available for sheep farmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Livestock recording app Breedr now available for sheep farmers

By Gemma Mackie
May 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
The free app is now available for use by sheep farmers.
Free livestock data recording app Breedr has been extended so it can be used by sheep farmers.

The app, which was first launched for the beef sector, now features options for shepherds to record lambing details, weights and medicine usage directly into a smartphone or tablet.

Breedr said the app can also be used to produce performance reports and trade livestock directly with other farmers, based on lifetime animal data.

The company said it has also launched a Pro version of its app for mixed farmers, enabling them to keep their beef and sheep data in one place.

Pembrokeshire farmer Steve Prentice, who helped develop the sheep side of the app, said it was suitable for all types of sheep farmers – from pedigree breeders who wanted to record everything to commercial farmers who are less interested in individual genetics and more interested in overall lambing performance and weight gain.

“Breedr can look at both,” added Mr Prentice.

Pembrokeshire farmer Steve Prentice.

He uses the app to record new lamb data – including dam, sire, date of birth and weight – as well as medical records for vaccinations and treatments for coccidiosis, fluke and worms.

“Breedr replaces the Defra medicine book by recording medicines, batch numbers and treatment, for every animal,” said Mr Prentice.

“It also allows us to record the general performance of ewes.”

He added: “With limited land we need to decide which sheep to keep and which to sell based on performance and bloodlines – with the app those decisions are based on data.”

Cornwall farmer Peter Broad, who runs a commercial flock of 400 Mules, says the app will enable him to predict how many lambs to sell each week and when to book them in for slaughter, rather than keeping them longer than needed.

He also plans to use the app to aid his breeding decisions and said: “By linking the lambs back to their mothers and capturing all the lambing history we have a clean, easy to access set of records when it comes to replacing some of the older or underperforming ewes.”

