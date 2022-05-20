Black Isle farmer’s daughter plans Ben Nevis climb to raise awareness of skin cancer in farming community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business Farming

Black Isle farmer’s daughter plans Ben Nevis climb to raise awareness of skin cancer in farming community

By Gemma Mackie
May 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Alice Hannan, a keen hiker, is trying to raise funds for Melanoma UK.
Alice Hannan, a keen hiker, is trying to raise funds for Melanoma UK.

A Black Isle farmer’s daughter will climb Ben Nevis dressed as a farmer this summer to raise funds for a skin cancer charity.

Alice Hannan plans to climb the iconic mountain at the start of July, along with friends and family – including her sister Louise Glendinning – while dressed up as farmers.

It follows her father – Derek Hannan from Dunvournie Farm, near Culbokie on the Black Isle – being diagnosed with advanced nodular melanoma.

As well as raising money for skin cancer charity Melanoma UK, Ms Hannan hopes to raise awareness of skin cancer among the farming community and encourage farmers and crofters to cover up while out in the sun and regularly check their skin.

Alice’s father Derek Hannan is currently receiving immunotherapy treatment at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

“Farmers have significant occupational sun exposure and increased risk of skin cancer,” said Ms Hannan, who works as a childminder as well as running Alice’s Cottage Fudge.

“We want to encourage agricultural workers to check their skin, which includes pre-existing moles, for any changes and to actively use sun cream and appropriate clothing while working outside, especially during harvest season.”

She said Melanoma UK has a full self-examination guide on its website at melanomauk.org.uk

“I have climbed Ben Nevis previously as has my partner, but my sister who is helping me raise funds for Melanoma UK has never climbed a munro,” added Ms Hannan.

“By dressing as farmers whilst we hike, we aim to be seen on a very busy mountain and encourage other hikers while they enjoy the outdoors to be mindful of the UV rays and wear suncream.”

Ms Hannan and her hiking companions plan to climb Ben Nevis on Saturday July 2, weather permitting.

“We have a target of £500 and if we can raise more than that, it would be fantastic,” said Ms Hannan.

To get details about the challenge and to donate click here

