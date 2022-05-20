Black Isle farmer’s daughter plans Ben Nevis climb to raise awareness of skin cancer in farming community

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Black Isle farmer’s daughter will climb Ben Nevis dressed as a farmer this summer to raise funds for a skin cancer charity.

Alice Hannan plans to climb the iconic mountain at the start of July, along with friends and family – including her sister Louise Glendinning – while dressed up as farmers.

It follows her father – Derek Hannan from Dunvournie Farm, near Culbokie on the Black Isle – being diagnosed with advanced nodular melanoma.

As well as raising money for skin cancer charity Melanoma UK, Ms Hannan hopes to raise awareness of skin cancer among the farming community and encourage farmers and crofters to cover up while out in the sun and regularly check their skin.

“Farmers have significant occupational sun exposure and increased risk of skin cancer,” said Ms Hannan, who works as a childminder as well as running Alice’s Cottage Fudge.

“We want to encourage agricultural workers to check their skin, which includes pre-existing moles, for any changes and to actively use sun cream and appropriate clothing while working outside, especially during harvest season.”

She said Melanoma UK has a full self-examination guide on its website at melanomauk.org.uk

“I have climbed Ben Nevis previously as has my partner, but my sister who is helping me raise funds for Melanoma UK has never climbed a munro,” added Ms Hannan.

“By dressing as farmers whilst we hike, we aim to be seen on a very busy mountain and encourage other hikers while they enjoy the outdoors to be mindful of the UV rays and wear suncream.”

Ms Hannan and her hiking companions plan to climb Ben Nevis on Saturday July 2, weather permitting.

“We have a target of £500 and if we can raise more than that, it would be fantastic,” said Ms Hannan.

To get details about the challenge and to donate click here