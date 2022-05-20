Young livestock auctioneer from Aberdeenshire wins top award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A young livestock auctioneer from Aberdeenshire has won a top award.

Scott Chapman, 27, who hails from Turriff and works for north-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group, recently graduated with a certificate in Higher Education in Livestock Market Operations and Management at Harper Adams University in Shropshire.

He has been awarded the M J Thomson Memorial Prize for being the top student in his year while studying for the qualification.

The course – which is supported by the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) and the Livestock Auctioneers Association south of the border – is designed to help budding auctioneers improve their knowledge and reputation in the industry.

Mr Chapman mainly works from ANM’s Thainstone Mart near Inverurie, while also heading up sales at its Caithness Livestock Centre at Quoybrae, near Wick.

“The course was excellent and I am proud to have completed this course as well as receiving recognition for top student with this award,” said Mr Chapman.

“A huge thanks must go to Harper Adams and the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers for providing such a fantastic course; I’d encourage any young person to participate if they are granted the opportunity.

“I am enjoying applying my skills within the workplace and look forward to continuing to support members and customers.”

Mr Chapman was given the prize by IAAS council member, and ANM Group director, Alan Hutcheon.

It follows being given his fellowship to IAAS by the organisation’s president Donald Young, who heads up United Auctions’ operations in the north of Scotland.

Speaking after giving Mr Chapman his award, Mr Hutcheon said: “We are delighted to see Scott receiving this prize and completing the course.

“It is vital for auction companies to invest in the next generation of auctioneers, and I am sure Scott will continue to be successful in his career.”