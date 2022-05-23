Co-op pledges pig sector £19m boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Co-op pledges pig sector £19m boost

By Nancy Nicolson
May 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
BACKING: The Co-op said switching to UK-produced pork is the strongest commitment retailers can give to farmers.

The Co-op has pledged £19 million in additional payments to the UK pig sector and called on other retailers to recognise the plight of producers.

Supermarket chains including Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, M&S, Asda, Aldi and Tesco have already offered support but the Co-op said “it’s too little but not too late to go further”.

The retailer removed imported bacon from its stores five years ago, and its co-managing director Matt Hood said switching to UK-produced pork is the strongest commitment retailers can give to farmers at a time when the sector is experiencing unprecedented spiralling costs.

The National Pig Association’s chairman, Rob Mutimer, welcomed the extra support which he said would help pork suppliers cover the record costs of production they face.

“Most of the big retailers have acted in some way to inject more money into the supply chain,” he said.

“But while the price increases are very welcome, with wheat having reached £350/tonne this week, they are still not matching soaring input costs.

“The reality is that our beleaguered pig producers remain under huge pressure and, in many cases, are battling just to survive from week to week.

“We still need to see more from some retailers.

“As our industry fights for survival, we urge all the big supermarket chains to always prioritise British pork where they can.”

Meanwhile, an Aberdeenshire pig producer has reminded farming families that emotional support is there for them if it is needed.

Danny Skinner, who farms near Insch, says producers who are feeling overwhelmed should not hesitate to reach out to an organisation like rural charity RSABI.

Pig farmer Danny Skinner and Carol McLaren of rural charity, RSABI.

He said: “With the amount costs have gone up – including feed and energy – it is just not sustainable for many, and we are seeing producers now steadily going out of pigs or increasing their borrowings to worrying levels.

“I think there may be a faint glimmer of light out there, but it is still far away, and there are so many unknowns, which means there is, without doubt, huge pressure on everyone involved in the industry.”

The charity’s chief executive, Carol McLaren, said it was vital that everyone plays a part in supporting and looking out for pig farmers and others in farm businesses which are most vulnerable to the increased costs.

“Our helpline, 0808 1234 555, is friendly, professional and 100% confidential,” she said.

