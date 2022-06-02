High-tech cow collars to aid conservation efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

High-tech cow collars to aid conservation efforts

By Nancy Nicolson
June 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
GRAZING: Cows will be kept under control with GPS collars linked to satellites.

Scotland’s forestry agency is adopting virtual fence technology as part of a conservation grazing trial.

GPS collars are being fitted to cattle by Forestry & Land Scotland (FLS) on a site at Glentrool in Dumfries and Galloway which is on the edge of a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The cattle are being used to poach the ground, break up bracken rhizomes and crop back the grass to allow other seeds and plants to take root, in the hope that self-seeded broadleaf regeneration will eventually take place.

Warning

Cows will wear GPS trackers that emit an audible warning when they approach a virtual fence. If the cow doesn’t turn around the animal eventually gets a mild electric pulse similar to that from a standard electric fence.

The system, which is already being used by some farmers and crofters, has been pioneered by the Norwegian company, Nofence . It means that cattle can safely wander – potentially across very large areas of many hundreds of hectares – without the need for fences or barbed wire.

The system uses a combination of GPS, mobile data network, audio signals and solar power to track the exact position of each animal and the data is then transmitted to apps on a mobile phone.

Conservation

Environment forester, Kim Kirkbride, said: “We already use cattle in several of our forests to promote conservation grazing such as in Mabie forest where they’re used to help create habitats for rare butterflies.

“If this trial is successful, it will allow us to consider a wide range of conservation grazing across our landholdings such as working over large areas of open hillside where we could not possibly build and maintain physical fencing.

“It will also enhance environment and biodiversity outcomes on habitats already managed by grazing livestock.”

FLS say that QR codes linked to the virtual fencing show the pasture boundary as well the animals’ location, so walkers will eventually be able to check where cattle are before they go in to an area.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]