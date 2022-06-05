Fife’s vintage farm machinery club gears up for action-packed show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Fife’s vintage farm machinery club gears up for action-packed show

By Peter Small
June 5, 2022, 8:00 am
HERITAGE: The show will also feature a number of cars, motorcycles, stationary engines and military vehicles.

After two years of postponements, the Fife Vintage Agricultural Machinery Club (FVAMC) will stage its annual vintage rally and farming heritage show next weekend.

Traditionally this event at Kilmaron, Cupar focuses on machinery and methods seen in Fife, with exhibits ranging from displays of tools and implement seats right up to magnificent steam engines and heavy horses that will show how farming and other industries went about their work in days gone by.

However, next Sunday will also see a huge increase in the number of cars, motorcycles, stationary engines and military and commercial vehicles entered as it stages the Scottish Vintage Vehicle Federation’s annual champion of champions competition for the first time.

That event has also had a two-year hiatus so all the champions from the many shows held throughout Scotland in 2019 will gather for the judging.

Different sections will be judged to find the best of that type of exhibit before an overall winner is chosen.

This competition will see some of the best restoration projects in the country gathering for public scrutiny, while two years of event inactivity may even flush out some newly-restored vehicles that were worked on during lockdown.

The winner of the FVAMC’s annual raffle, which this year is raising money for Riding for the Disabled, will also be announced.

First prize is a full size Fordson Dexta tractor or a cash alternative for non-enthusiasts.
For younger visitors, there will be a model farm layout in the marquee, while the ever-popular pedal tractor class is back for little farmers.

Pedal tractor entries can be taken in advance by phoning Carol on 07969 120709 or emailing caz.jack92@gmail.com. However entries can also be taken on the day by bringing the tractors to the entry gates.

Next Saturday the showfield will host a collective argi and auto auction as well as jumble stalls.

A large entry is forward and further entries are invited.

It promises to be an action-packed weekend with main ring parades and demonstrations throughout the show field on the Sunday.

Entry tickets can be bought at the showfield.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]