West Fife Show draws record crowds to new venue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Fife Show’s new venue at Easter Bucklyvie Farm was judged a runaway success when record crowds and livestock poured onto the sunny show field on the outskirts of Crossgates.

Show chairman, Russell Wood praised the huge support from local breeders who brought record numbers of cattle, Clydesdales and Shetland sheep in particular to the event.

“The combination of great weather, the new site and the first show after Covid motivated people to turn out and support us, and we really appreciate it, ” he said.

The day’s champion of champions, the two-year-old interbreed beef and Charolais winner, Burradon Raquel, was repeating her success at the other Fife show at Cupar two weeks ago for her owners, Rachel Wylie and Richard Hassell who own Brailes Livestock.

The two-year-old heifer also won the interbreed pairs competition when she paired up with another Brailes heifer, Bassett Ruby.

The reserve beef interbreed champion was the British Blue from Gillian Scott, a 16-month-old heifer which won the home-bred baby calf championship at last year’s Stars of the Future event.

The interbreed sheep champion was the Zwartbles winner, a one-crop ewe, Greystone Hella from Ally Baird and his son Ewan (9) who was repeating her success at Drymen and Ayr shows and – like many of the animals on the showfield – is heading for the Royal Highland later this month.

In reserve sheep interbreed place was the Suffolk from Ronnie Black, a three-crop ewe by a Castleisle tup.

Dairy classes are always well supported at West Fife, and this year the show ring was mobbed with cows and heifers, with the overall champion judged to be Riverdane Chief Rowena, the three-year-old Holstein cow shown by Andrew Wilson from Carskerdo, Cupar.

The Clydesdale and goat champions also took part in the champion of champions ring. The Clydesdale winner was the filly, Tulloes Emily, shown by Jim Greenhill from Letham, and the goat, Capitol Frija, was from the Campbell family at Linlithgow.

The champions

Aberdeen-Angus – Brailes Livestock, Methven with three-year-old cow, Weeton Blackbird by Rawborn Boss Hogg . Reserve – John Steel, Allanton, Duns with bull, Kingholm Risotto by Quaker Hill Dead Center.

Shorthorn – R&C Rettie, Methven with 11-month-old heifer, Aberdona Rock Candy by Tamhorne Glen. Reserve – Beth Hill, Woodend, Carnwath with 16-month -old heifer Kenray Poppy by a Podhole sire.

Hereford – WP&K Wason, Kinglassie with six-year-old cow, Saltire 1 Cathy by Baldinnie 1 Viscount and reserve with seven-month-old bull, Saltire 1 Warrior by Nomantin Leartes.

Belted Galloway – L&R Brown, Raddernie, Cupar with cow, Brodale Dreama Helena by Glen Gomas, and reserve with 18-month-old heifer Brodale Delia Roxy, also by Glen Gomas.

Lincoln Red – A Mylius & Partners, St Fort, Newport on Tay with bull, St Fort Admiral and reserve with bull, St Fort Archer.

Highland – Donald MacNaughton, Kelty with two-year-old heifer, Bryor Rose Rannoch by Seamus Dubh of Craigowmill. Reserve – Drumad Estate, Bankfoot with three -year-old heifer, Erin 9th of Earn by Magnus of Earn.

Continental – Brailes Livestock, Methven with two-year-old Charolais heifer , Burradon Raquel by Clenagh Lyle and reserve with two-year-old Charolais heifer, Bassett Ruby by Whitecliffe Lacroix.

Limousin – Andrew Orr, Kinross with 18-month-old bull, Lomond Superstar by Amertaine Magnum. Reserve – Mary Cormack, Methven with two-year-old heifer, Grahams Ruby by Ampertaine Elgin.

British Blue – Gillian Scott, Linlithgow with 16-month-old heifer, Thistle Rosetta by Doudou De Saint Miracle. Reserve – A &CS Comrie, Stonebyres Mains, Lanark with two-year-old heifer , Stonebyres Roxy by Stonebyres Murray.

Simmental – Gordon Clark, Auchtermuchty with 15-month-old bull, Broombrae Major by Roma Jaguar and reserve with 15-month-old bull, Broombrae Monty, also by Roma Jaguar.

Commercial – Wilson Peters, Gilmerton, Crieff with 20-month-old British Blue cross Limousin heifer, Ava Butt bred at Newton of Logierait, and reserve with 15-month-old Limousin cross Limousin-Blue heifer, Daisy Duke, bred by Dillon Townend, Yorkshire.

Holstein – J&I Wilson, Cupar with three-year-old cow, Riverdane Chief Rowena VG88 by Stantons Chief. Reserve – D&F Thomson, Kirkton of Beath , Cowdenbeath with three-year-old cow, Beath Lamar Celia by Blythbridge FCUK.

Any other dairy breed – A&S Lawrie, Milnathort with an Ayrshire senior cow in milk, Primetime Linzy by a Welsh sire, and reserve with two-year-old Ayrshire heifer in milk, Supreme Mandy by Sandyford Supreme.

Clydesdale – Jim Greenhill, Letham with two-year-old filly, Tulloes Emily by Arradoul Balvenie. Reserve – RH Black, Collessie, Ladybank with six-week-old foal, Collessie Joules by Collessie Monarch.

Bluefaced Leicester – Craig and Katrine Malone, Pitcairn, Cardenden with March-born ewe lamb by an Edlingham sire, and reserve with a home-bred shearling ram.

Suffolk – Ronnie Black, Collessie with a three-crop ewe by a Castleisle tup. Reserve – Andy Barr with a gimmer by a Boquhan sire.

Texel – Kim Stretch, Gilmerton, Crieff with a February-born ewe lamb. Reserve – AAB & C Allan, Linlithgow with a two-crop ewe.

Zwartbles – Ally Baird, Dunblane with a one-crop ewe, Greystone Hella by a Pitsyll tup, and reserve with a gimmer, Greystone Jute by Greystone Havock.

Shetland – Rena Douglas, Craigrothie with a shearling ram, Drum Angus by a home-bred tup. Reserve – David Alcorn, Biggar with a white ewe, Annavale Camelia by Stoneheap Bambi.

Cross or half-bred – Ronnie Black Collessie with a Suffolk cross Beltex gimmer. Reserve – Kim Stretch, Gilmerton with a Texel cross.

Any other pure native – Euan Mill, Cardenden with a Border Leicester two-crop ewe by Drennas Dazzler. Reserve – Fiona Harley, Rumbling Bridge, Kinross with a tup lamb.

Any other pure continental – Ally Baird with a Badgerface Texel gimmer. Reserve – Ronnie Black with a Beltex.

Butchers lambs – Kim Stretch with Texel cross ewe lambs.

Goats – Campbell Family, Linlithgow with a British AOV first kidder, Capitol Frija by Homeacres Hugo. Reserve – Beth Fairley, Avonbridge , Falkirk with a British AOV second kidder, Ballingall River by Linavon Linnaeus.