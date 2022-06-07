Scottish farming’s greenhouse gas emissions down by 2.9%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish farming’s greenhouse gas emissions down by 2.9%

By Nancy Nicolson
June 7, 2022, 5:57 pm
DATA: Figures for 2019 to 2020 show Scottish agriculture has cut greenhouse gases.

The latest greenhouse gas (GHG) statistics published by the Scottish Government show a fall in agricultural emissions of 2.9% between 2019 and 2020.

Scottish agriculture’s emissions have now dropped 14.9% since 1990, with reductions seen across all three main types – C02, methane, and nitrous oxide – created by food production.

The statistics were welcomed by NFU Scotland’s climate change policy manager, Kate Hopper, who praised the work being done by farmers and crofters to mitigate GHG emissions on farms.

She said: “Unlike other industries, which may be expecting a bounce back in emissions as they move on from the impacts of Covid-19, Scottish agriculture maintained production in challenging times and kept the nation fed during the pandemic.

Kate Hopper is NFU Scotland’s climate policy manager .

“This means the fall in C02, methane, and nitrous oxide are a clear sign of the industry’s commitment to meeting its climate change goals”.

She said the union was working with the Scottish Government on ways of supporting Scottish farms and crofts as they continue to reduce emissions.

The government’s £51 million National Test programme is already incentivising farmers to better understand their environmental performance and efficiency and providing support for carbon audits and soil analysis to provide baseline information.

Scottish farmers maintained production and kept the nation fed during the pandemic.

Ms Hopper said: “Our members have been working hard carrying out carbon audits to identify where improvements can be made, along with their on-farm energy use, switching to renewables, and looking at how to reduce the inputs they use.

“Going forward we also need to look at how the UK’s national inventory records GHG emissions. All carbon sequestration is currently recorded against the land use sector, including measures such as tree planting carried out on our farms.

“Farms have huge potential to store carbon, and we would like to see this balanced against our emissions, while we continue to produce high quality, sustainable, healthy Scottish food.”

