Farmers’ and crofters’ views sought over agritourism industry in Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farmers and crofters across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire are being asked their views on how best to support the region’s growing ‘agritourism’ sector.

Visit Scotland, in collaboration with Scottish Agritourism, will assess the size of the industry and the impact it could have on rural communities in the north.

The aim is to attract a wide range of views that will create a clearer picture of the country’s agritourism industry.

Agritourism is a fledgling industry that combines tourism and leisure experiences on farms and estates offering unique outdoor experiences.

Researchers using the first Scottish Agritourism Growth Tracker discovered the industry had positively impacted the region, creating jobs in rural areas.

The industry was also able to sustain jobs for both men and women and support employment for families who have been farming for generations.

By 2030, agritourism and farm retail could support almost 10,000 full-time jobs and contribute £250m to the economy.

‘Critical time for development of agritourism’

Scottish Government rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Agritourism in Scotland is an exciting sector, which is expanding and offers a wide range of benefits.

“The Agritourism Growth Tracker is the perfect tool to analyse data, which will inform future decision-making and ensure the sector benefits from targeted support.”

The survey is open until July 3, to land owners across the Highlands, Moray and Grampian to take part in and share their views.

Caroline Millar, sector lead for Scottish Agritourism, said: “We are asking farmers and crofters across Scotland to take part in this second annual growth tracker.

“This is a critical time for the development of agritourism in Scotland as growing consumer demand meets an increasingly challenging future for the family farm or croft in a post-Brexit world and a turbulent economic climate.”

To find out more about the survey via the Scottish Agritourism Growth Tracker, click here.