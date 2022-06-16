Farmers’ and crofters’ views sought over agritourism industry in Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Farmers’ and crofters’ views sought over agritourism industry in Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire

By Ross Hempseed
June 16, 2022, 10:50 am Updated: June 16, 2022, 12:46 pm
Families are making the most of being on the farm thanks to the agritourism industry.
Families are making the most of being on the farm thanks to the agritourism industry. Picture supplied by Scottish Agritourism.

Farmers and crofters across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire are being asked their views on how best to support the region’s growing ‘agritourism’ sector.

Visit Scotland, in collaboration with Scottish Agritourism, will assess the size of the industry and the impact it could have on rural communities in the north.

The aim is to attract a wide range of views that will create a clearer picture of the country’s agritourism industry.

Agritourism is a fledgling industry that combines tourism and leisure experiences on farms and estates offering unique outdoor experiences.

Researchers using the first Scottish Agritourism Growth Tracker discovered the industry had positively impacted the region, creating jobs in rural areas.

The industry was also able to sustain jobs for both men and women and support employment for families who have been farming for generations.

By 2030, agritourism and farm retail could support almost 10,000 full-time jobs and contribute £250m to the economy.

‘Critical time for development of agritourism’

Scottish Government rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Agritourism in Scotland is an exciting sector, which is expanding and offers a wide range of benefits.

“The Agritourism Growth Tracker is the perfect tool to analyse data, which will inform future decision-making and ensure the sector benefits from targeted support.”

The survey is open until July 3, to land owners across the Highlands, Moray and Grampian to take part in and share their views.

A farmer on a quad-bike pulling a trailer of people across farmland.
Views from farmers and crofters are being sought to help the budding agritourism industry. Picture supplied by Scottish Agritourism.

Caroline Millar, sector lead for Scottish Agritourism, said: “We are asking farmers and crofters across Scotland to take part in this second annual growth tracker.

“This is a critical time for the development of agritourism in Scotland as growing consumer demand meets an increasingly challenging future for the family farm or croft in a post-Brexit world and a turbulent economic climate.”

To find out more about the survey via the Scottish Agritourism Growth Tracker, click here.

