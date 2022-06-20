Farming fundraisers boost charity coffers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The raffle of a £32,000 high-spec trailer is the latest in a range of charity fundraising efforts by north-east farmers.

The ANM Group is raffling the PRO Series PS 18 23 trailer, which has been donated by Stewart Trailers and will be on display at the Royal Highland Show, with tickets being sold at the event or available now on the group’s website.

The trailer will also be at the Turriff and Black Isle shows, and the prize draw will take place at an event to mark ANM Group’s 150th anniversary in November. The funds will benefit the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH), Charlie’s House and Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

Stewart Trailers director, Mandy Stewart, said the prize was a top-of-the-range 18-tonne-capacity grain trailer built with a Hardox body.

“This is our most popular model, and we have added numerous extras to take it to a high specification that will suit most types of work,” she said.

“We are looking forward to the launch of the ticket sales and team Stewart will get behind the campaign to sell as many tickets as possible.”

Meanwhile, three charities will benefit from two major fundraising events held by the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS).

Aberdeen-based charities Maggie’s and Charlie House, along with Muscular Dystrophy, will share donations totalling more than £30,000 raised at the society’s 175th anniversary dinner-dance at the Thainstone Exchange and the Countryside Live event at Westertown, Rothienorman.

RNAS retiring president, Jimmy Dick, said the events were due to be held two years ago but had to be delayed because of Covid.

He added: “We are grateful for the support we received for both events, which helped us to raise such a handsome sum for three deserving charities.”

Mr Dick also reported on a successful Royal Northern Spring Show, which returned to Thainstone Centre after a two-year break.

Mr Dick, owner of the Grass Guzzlers landscape maintenance business based at Northton Farm, Cullerlie, has been succeeded as president by Billy Stewart, Bomakelloch, Drummuir, Keith, a former chairman of the Royal Northern Countryside Initiative (RNCI).

New senior vice-president is Alan Cumming, Newells, Oldmeldrum, and the new junior vice-president is Cameron MacIver, Wester Coltfield, Kinloss.

Long-serving secretary, Mrs Alison Argo, wasvre-elected secretary and treasurer.