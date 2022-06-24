Royal Highland Show: Supreme Clydesdale title heads for Fife with Cawdor Cup winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal Highland Show: Supreme Clydesdale title heads for Fife with Cawdor Cup winner

By Melanie Scott
June 24, 2022, 11:00 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 11:54 am
Supreme Clydesdale Collessie Jennifer.

In the heavy horse rings, the supreme Clydesdale was the female champion, eight-year-old Collessie Jennifer, shown by Ronnie Black, Collessie, Fife.

Sired by Redcastle Brelee Majestic and out of Ormiston Mains Amber, Jennifer has been unshown since standing champion at the National Stallion Show as a two-year-old and winning the Cawdor Cup.

The reserve Clydesdale supreme was James Tennant, with Singlie Gav, a six-year-old gelding, which will be contesting the single farm cart driving class later in the week.

The Shetland pony championship sash was awarded to HP Sleigh and Son, Turriff for Wells Legend, their home-bred 12-year-old stallion. He is by the Royal Highland Show champion, Wells Extra Special, and was previously reserve supreme at the Royal Northern Spring Show and champion at the Great Yorkshire.

This marked the stud’s sixth Shetland pony championship since 2009.

In reserve place was the Eynhallow Stud in Perthshire, with Eynhallow Dutch Corrie, a three-year-old home-bred filly by Eynhallow Dutch Prince and out of Eynhallow Belle.

The Shetland miniature champion was Lynda Cochrane’s six-year-old stallion, Ardanbeag Hamish.

Lifting the overall Highland pony championship was the young stallion, Fandango Na Dailach, owned by Aylwin Pillain from Angus.

The six-year-old stallion was bred by Alywin’s mother, former Highland Pony Society president Marguerite Osborne.

Standing reserve supreme was the female champion, Maeve of Millfield, owned and bred by father and daughter, Willie and Jennifer Allan.

