Public interest test proposed for large-scale land sales in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Public interest test proposed for large-scale land sales in Scotland

By Gemma Mackie
June 28, 2022, 6:00 am
The recommendations have been made by the Scottish Land Commission to Scottish Ministers.
The recommendations have been made by the Scottish Land Commission to Scottish Ministers.

A public interest test for large-scale land transactions and a requirement for landowners to notify their intent to sell land holdings over a defined size are among recommendations published today by the Scottish Land Commission.

The proposals, which aim to help the land market and carbon market so they work in the public interest, coincide with the publication of the second part part of a major report looking into Scotland’s changing land market.

The first part of the report, published in April, found non-farming investors and continued low supply were driving up land prices in Scotland with farmland values up by 31.2% last year.

The latest report also found half of all estates sold in 2021 were purchased by corporate bodies, investment funds or charitable trusts, and high timber prices and favourable forestry policy had resulted in a significant increase in investment in land from the commercial forestry sector.

More and more land is being purchased for tree planting.
More and more land is being purchased for tree planting.

The Scottish Land Commission said these changes to the land market were making it increasingly hard for farmers, local businesses, communities and individuals to buy land or to influence and benefit from land use change.

The Commission’s chief executive, Hamish Trench, said its proposals were designed to ensure both the land and carbon markets work together in the public interest.

“The Commission’s recommendations set out practical steps that can be taken to shape these markets and realise the opportunities on the ground,” said Mr Trench.

“They help deliver on the Scottish Government’s land reform programme and its commitment to establishing high integrity, values-led natural capital markets.”

The first set of recommendations, designed to address the underlying effects of concentrated land ownership in Scotland, includes the introduction of a public interest test at the point of large-scale land transactions, and an obligation to prepare and engage on a management plan for large land holdings.

The Commission has also called for a mandatory requirement for prior notification of intended sales for land holdings above a defined size threshold, regular land market reporting, and work to standardise the measurement, accreditation and pricing of carbon and natural capital markets.

Hamish Trench, chief executive of the Scottish Land Commission.
Hamish Trench, chief executive of the Scottish Land Commission.

“We are addressing now just the risks and opportunities of immediate changes associated with carbon but how the ways we own and manage Scotland’s land can adapt to other new influences, investment and value in future,” said Mr Trench.

“Our advice is for all parties involved in the land sector, who together can shape a responsible approach to Scotland’s land to benefit all.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]