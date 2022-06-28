Farm security warning after rise in theft of GPS kit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Farm security warning after rise in theft of GPS kit

By Gemma Mackie
June 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 28, 2022, 12:00 pm
Farmers are being urged to protect their tractor and combine GPS kits.
Farmers are being urged to protect their tractor and combine GPS kits.

Farmers are being told to up their security measures following a rise in GPS kit thefts on farms south of the border.

NFU Mutual says GPS systems have become one of the most frequently-stolen items from farms due to their high value and portability, with the national cost of claims for GPS theft almost doubling to £2.9 million in 2020.

The rural insurer is now urging farmers to upgrade their security measures as it is concerned criminals could be planning to use the busy harvest period to get on farms and steal GPS equipment.

Bob Henderson from NFU Mutual.

“We know that criminals are still trying to steal GPS kits and will take advantage of the coming harvest period when farmers are working long hours to get onto farms unseen and machinery is away from the farmstead,” said NFU Mutual’s agricultural engineering specialist Bob Henderson.

“GPS is a vital tool on modern farms and thefts cause huge disruption as it can take days to source new equipment.

“We are urging farmers to remove systems when they’re not in use and keep them securely.”

He said NFU Mutual had provided financial support to the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS) on work, which has successfully cut the number of GPS thefts over the past year.

However, in recent weeks thefts have been reported in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire.

DC Chris Piggott, agricultural vehicle crime co-ordinator at NaVCIS, said GPS theft was an international crime with many countries across the globe experiencing thefts and attempts to sell stolen equipment back into the farming sector.

He added: “There are also homegrown-criminals stealing GPS systems as people turn to criminal activity to make a quick buck.

“These criminals are well-organised and know what they are looking for – so it’s essential to remove GPS kit from tractors and combines when they’re not in use and store them securely.”

NFU Mutual has issued the security warning ahead of harvest.

DC Piggott also urged farmers to use indelible ink to mark GPS cases and domes with their farm name and postcode, and to activate PIN security on systems.

He added: “Some stolen GPS kits are offered for sale in the UK.

“One of the best things farmers can do to reduce this crime is to carefully check the provenance of any second-hand equipment offered for sale – including checking if it’s legitimate with the manufacturer.”

NFU Mutual’s GPS security checklist

  • Activate PIN security on GPS kit with your own unique number if available
  • If your system is not pin enabled, mark with your postcode to deter thieves and trace your property back to you
  • Keep tractors and combines with GPS fitted stored out of sight when possible
  • Remove GPS kit when possible from tractors and other machinery and store it securely when not in use
  • Record serial numbers and photograph your kit
  • Check serial numbers of second-hand kit offered for sale
  • Report sightings of suspicious activity in fields and farmyards to police

Farm security: Turn your yard into a fortress to deter thieves

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]