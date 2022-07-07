Jo Mackenzie: New flavours ready for summer at Rootfield Farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jo Mackenzie: New flavours ready for summer at Rootfield Farm

By Jo Mackenzie
July 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 7, 2022, 11:53 am
Jo lives at Rootfield Farm on the Black Isle.
Jo lives at Rootfield Farm on the Black Isle.

I had hoped to share more news of an exciting partnership with my brother and business partner who will soon be offering milk vending in Inverness at their Cup and Cone coffee and ice cream shop in the Crown district, but unfortunately delivery of the vending machine has been delayed.

It is increasingly apparent that very few sectors have been untouched by the combined effects of Covid, Brexit and the Ukraine crisis.

Last month Nick met with a local renewable energy provider to assess what we can do to reduce our environmental impact and energy costs at the farm.

We are awaiting their recommendations, but early ideas include more solar panels on the south-facing cow sheds – we already have two huge banks providing 30% of our electricity – and investing in an alternative system for the three houses to replace the oil-fired heating we currently use.

Both would represent a significant outlay but based on current and predicted rises in oil and electricity prices, plus the drive to ‘green’ our businesses, we will be giving any recommendations serious consideration.

Rootfield Farm
Jo and Nick Mackenzie of Rootfield Farm.

On a more upbeat note, the newly extended ice cream shed is 99% complete.

Upcycled from our original timber shed – destroyed last year by Storm Arwen – it has been given a fresh coat of paint, new roof sheeting and guttering.

We will move the milk and chilled vending machines in shortly so that all our products are under one roof.

With panoramic views of Ben Wyvis, the picnic benches recently installed outside the shop are proving popular when the sun comes out and we have three more on order from our local sawmill.

Nick has set up a calf pen near the shop and next on our to-do list is planting up some old zinc water troughs, both aimed at enhancing the customer experience.

Meanwhile, production parlour manager Katie has been working hard on our new summer flavours and honing the overall range of gelato, sorbets and frozen yoghurts.

New fruity seasonal flavours, which have joined the cabinet for summer only, include Peach Melba, Lemon Panna Cotta, Strawberries and Cream, and Pina Colada.

In our Artisan Originals cabinet alongside our core flavours, we have replaced our coffee gelato with a fantastic new Caramel Latte ice cream while we have two exciting new luxury flavours – Mochaccino and Nocciola.

I’m especially happy about the addition of Nocciola, a sumptuously rich chocolate and hazelnut gelato, because it is the favourite flavour of my long-time friend Nadia, highly discerning Roman and owner of critically acclaimed Di Giorgio’s Caffe in Edinburgh. I just need to try and get a tub down to her for the Italian seal of approval.

The summer flavours are ready in time for the school holidays, which are already as busy as the end of term.

Rootfield Farm ice creams
The Mackenzies produce a range of different ice creams at Rootfield Farm.

In June we hosted a farm visit, welcoming children from the girls’ Early Learning Centre to pet the calves, see a robotic milker in action, have a seat in the Massey Ferguson and fill up a glass bottle of milk to take back to the nursery.

Nick, cattleman Craig and shepherd Ian vaccinated the young stock before putting the cows out to grass at my father-in-law’s Essich Farm, west of Inverness.

Back at Rootfield, the first cut silage looks to be of good quality – great news for the feed bill – and 30 acres of grass have been re-seeded including one field of red clover, a new crop which Nick plans to add to the ration to increase protein in the diet.

Sports day, a strings concert, a birthday, a wedding, transition events, a gymnastics display, and a very emotional Leaver’s Assembly and last day of primary school for my first-born rounded off the academic year.

We are grateful to key members of staff (you know who you are) at Mulbuie for their support and guidance of Daisy over the past nine years. She is however ready to move on to high school…her mum slightly less so.

Jo lives at Rootfield Farm in the Black Isle with husband Nick, daughters Daisy and Mollie, and 120 dairy cows. They run the Black Isle Dairy.

Jo Mackenzie: The role of women in agriculture must not be overlooked

