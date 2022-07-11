‘Farmers only receiving 20% of extra money consumers are paying for eggs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
'Farmers only receiving 20% of extra money consumers are paying for eggs'

By Gemma Mackie
July 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Egg industry leaders want farmers to get a higher share of the recent retail price rises for eggs.
Egg industry leaders want farmers to get a higher share of the recent retail price rises for eggs.

Poultry farmers are only receiving 20% of the extra money consumers are paying for free-range eggs, claim egg industry leaders.

The British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) says shoppers are currently paying 20p more for a dozen free-range eggs, however farmers are only receiving 4p extra for the eggs.

The association is calling on supermarkets and egg buyers to ensure the recent retail price rise for eggs is reflected in the money farmers are paid for their produce.

“We welcome the small rise in egg prices in supermarkets but it needs to go further and the money needs to make its way to farmers, not into the pockets of the supermarkets and the egg packers,” said BFREPA chief executive, Robert Gooch.

“Not one retailer has done what was asked and increased egg prices by 40p. Only then will many producers be able to break even.”

British Free Range Egg Producers Association chief executive Robert Gooch.

The association has repeatedly called for shoppers to pay an extra 40p per dozen of free-range eggs, and 80p per dozen of organic eggs, and for the price rises to go back to the farmer.

It says there has been no let-up in the pressure facing farmers as input costs – such as feed and fuel – show no signs of reducing.

Mr Gooch said failure to pay egg farmers more for their produce will result in many leaving the industry, or pausing production, leading to a shortage of British eggs in six to nine months.

“Farmers cannot continue producing free range eggs at a loss and the last thing the British public wants to see is a watering down of its excellent animal welfare and food safety standards – but that is exactly what is coming as a shortage of British eggs on the shelves hurtles towards us,” added Mr Gooch.

“Retailers will likely make up the shortfall with imports from countries which don’t adhere to the same high welfare and safety standards we have here in the UK.”

Retailers failed to turn up for egg industry crisis meeting

