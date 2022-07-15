Luxury welly-maker Le Chameau launches fundraising drive for Prince’s Countryside Fund

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luxury welly-maker Le Chameau has launched a fundraising drive to raise money for The Prince’s Countryside Fund (PCF).

The company is running an Imperfects initiative – first run in July last year – and donating 10% from the sale of every imperfect pair of its boots to the PCF.

Le Chameau said its wellington boots are made by master bootmakers – known as maître bottiers – and boots which are less than perfect will be sold as imperfects to raise funds for charity.

The bootmaker said its imperfect range will still be fit for purpose but featuring minor faults such as discolouration, scratches, blemishes, or slight damage.

In a blog post on its website, Le Chameau said: “This strictly limited range of boots is available at 40% less than standard retail price with a special giveback to The Prince’s Countryside Fund of 10% from every sale of Imperfect boots.

“We are pleased to report this campaign has successfully raised £28,977 for the cause.”

The Prince’s Countryside Fund’s executive director, Keith Halstead, welcomed the initiative.

He said: “British family farms are facing the most significant changes to their businesses in living memory, alongside further pressures coming from the war in Ukraine and the impacts that the Covid-19 pandemic had on our rural communities – the combination of these factors has presented massive challenges to the very fabric of rural life.

“Our family farmers and rural communities need support, not only to survive these seismic shifts in their lives, but also to thrive by making the most of the new opportunities which are being presented to them.”

Mr Halstead added: “With thanks to support from Le Chameau, we will be able to empower more family farmers and rural communities to enable them to navigate these challenges to create a sustainable future for them, the countryside and our whole nation.”

The Prince’s Countryside Fund was founded by Prince Charles in 2010 with the aim of enhancing the prospects of family farm businesses and the quality of rural life.