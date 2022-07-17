Caithness Show 2022: Ridden champion takes top spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Caithness Show returned in style at the weekend with a bumper crowd attracted to the event at Thurso East.

A four-year-old coloured gelding ridden by serial show prizewinner James Munro emerged as the supreme show champion of champions – the first since a three year Covid-enforced absence.

Independent Boy, by Copilot, had earlier topped the ridden, coloured and light horse sections.

Horse judge Jack Clark, from St Boswells, said: “He was very correct, very well-behaved and a very straight mover.”

Reserve overall was the commercial sheep leader, a four-crop Texel half bred with two Texel cross lambs from William Barnetson & Sons’ flock at Lynegar, Watten.

The cattle honours went to Mark and Debby Munro, of Invercharron Farm, Ardgay.

Their 15-month-old heifer Jacket Potato topped the commercial entry before being named cattle champion.

The name was chosen as she was on a life support system for her first six weeks, fighting a serious infection.

Throughout this period, the calf wore a protective jacket and had to be stomach tubed daily.

Her success came hard on the heels of winning the cattle title at the Latheron Show.

The reserve cattle stall on Saturday was filled by Dunbeath Farms with the commercial runner-up, a steer calf, after a British Blue bull.

The reserve overall sheep pen was occupied by a home-bred gimmer from Johnny Campbell’s farm at Bardnaclavan, Westfield.

The parkland NCC champion, by Durran Ace, was bought two years ago at Quoybrae.

Another from the same flock, the two-shear ram Biggins Bravo, stood breed reserve.

It notched up a notable double in one of the most competitive classes for Mr Campbell, who was celebrating his 50th birthday on show day.

The horse runner-up was the youngest of an impressive line-up of Clydesdales.

The three-month-old foal, from M Munro, from Janetstown, near Thurso, is by Collessie Monarch and out of the breed reserve, Gersa Lady Emma.

Caithness Show president John Murray was delighted the show was back after a 1092 day absence.

Mr Murray, who farms at Netherside, near Castletown, said: “It’s fantastic to see it back again after so long and hopefully this will put us back on an even keel.”

“We’ve had a perfect day,” added Mr Murray, who was continuing a 90-year, four generation link with the post.

“The entry was maybe slightly back and we were not able to have any poultry classes because of bird flu but we’re delighted with the quality and quantity of entries and with the numbers that have come through the gate.”

Cattle results

SHORTHORN – A&S Polson, Westerloch Farm, Wick with four-year-old cow Midnight with three-year-old calf at foot. Shown by Anica (9) and Skye Polson (7). Reserve – D&C Coghill, Knockdee Farm, Halkirk with a four-year-old cow. After Meonside Javelin, she was bought privately as a calf from Anderson, Smallburn Farms, Elgin.

SIMMENTAL – J&J Gunn, of Mavsey, Lybster with Caithness Maverick, a 16-month-old bull by Corskie Jackpot and out of Mavsey Golden Pride, the 2017 Caithness champion of champions. The bull stood continental champion at Latheron.

OTHER CONTINENTAL – Oag, Achiebeg, Shebster with Brims Smithy, a 13-month-old Limousin bull, by Brims Nicco and out of Brims Joselyn. Reserve – Oag, Achiebeg with a Limousin bull named Brims Sniper, reserve continental at Latheron, The 13-month-old bull is after Carmorn Max and out of Brims Jollity.

COMMERCIAL CATTLE – Mark and Debby Munro, with the home-bred heifer, Jacket Potato, from their herd at Invercharron Farm, Ardgay, The 15-month-old British Blue cross is by Caithness Norseman and a home-bred cow. Stood overall cattle champion at Latheron.

Sheep results

BORDER LEICESTER – Katie Buchanan, Ousdale Farmhouse, Berriedale. Reserve – A Miller and Sons, of Aimster, Thurso with a home-bred, April-born ewe lamb, by a Slatehill sire.

SUFFOLK – B&L Swanson, East Murkle with home-bred gimmer by a Maidenstone ram. Reserve – P&E Mackay, 6 Forss with January-born ewe lamb out of a home-bred ewe after a Redbrae ram.

HALF-BRED – A Miller & Sons with March-born ewe lamb after a home-bred ram. Reserve – A Miller & Sons with five-year-old ewe after home-bred ram.

PRIME LAMBS – Messrs Sutherland, Sibmister and Stainland Farms, by Thurso with two March-born Beltex cross Texels. Sired by a Beltex bought from Raymond Flaws, Orkney, they were out of a home-bred Texel cross dam.

NORTH COUNTRY CHEVIOT – Messrs DN Campbell & Sons, Bardnaclavan Farm, Westfield with a home-bred gimmer, by Durran Ace, bought two years ago at Quoybrae. Reserve – Messrs DN Campbell & Sons with a two-shear ram Biggins Bravo. Bought for £3,000 in September last year at Quoybrae, he is by Bardnaclavan Warrior.

CHEVIOT HILL SHEEP – Andrew Campbell, Mill House, Thurso with a two-crop, home-bred ewe by an Inkstack sire. Reserve – Queen Mother Castle of Mey Trust, Longoe Farm, Mey with a shearling ram. He is by a Philiphaugh sire and out of a home-bred ewe by Heathmount Patriot.

BLACKFACE – TH Elder, Auldwell Croft, Dunbeath with home-bred gimmer. Stood breed champion at Latheron. Reserve – M Macaskill, Murray House, Armadale with a gimmer.

ANY OTHER NATIVE SHEEP – Hannah Sinclair, Upper Latheron with the one-crop Oxford Down ewe, Truffle. She was bought as a lamb in March from the Bennachie flock in Inverurie. Reserve – DA&K Douglas, Achnamoine Farm, Watten with a home-bred, May-born blue crossing type Blue Leicester ewe.

LLEYN – J Campbell & Co, Todholes with an April-born, home-bred ram lamb. Reserve – J Campbell & Co, Todholes, with a ewe.

COMMERCIAL SHEEP – W Barnetson & Sons, Lynegar, Watten with a four-crop Texel half-bred ewe with two Texel cross lambs, by an Annan sire and a home-bred ewe. Reserve – Messrs Sutherland with a home-bred, four-crop Suffolk cross ewe with twin Texel cross lambs. Stood second in class at Royal Highland.

CROSS SHEEP – Messrs Sutherland with March-born Border Leicester cross Texel ewe lamb by an Alticane sire and out of a home-bred Texel cross ewe. Reserve – Messrs Sutherland with a four-crop, home-bred Texel cross ewe.

TEXEL SHEEP (MV) – A Gunn, The Sheian, Hill of Forss with a one-crop ewe bred by Procters Texels. She was bought as an in-lamb gimmer in Lanark. Reserve – J Coghill, Burnside, Huna with a seven-month-old ram lamb out of a Didcot ewe and by Mellor Vale Endeavour.

TEXEL (NON-MV) – Bisset and Blackwood, Thorhaven, Riverview, Thurso with a gimmer out of a Millbank ewe and by Yes Sir. Reserve – W Mackay, Oldfield Terrace, Thurso with a March-born ewe lamb by an Oldfield sire and a home-born ewe.

ANY OTHER CONTINENTAL – James & Anne Budge, Knockglass, Dunbeath with a two-year-old Dutch Spotted ram, Dutch Courage, by Merryboro Cracker. Reserve – E Bain, Kennachy Farm, Forss with an April-born Blue Texel by Sams Yoyo.

Native horses

CLYDESDALE – M Munro, Hollyview, Janetstown with three-month-old foal Gersa Lady Emma out of Gersa Lady Lauren and by Collessie Monarch. Reserve – The dam of the champion, the four-year-old mare is out of West Glen and by Arradoul Balvenie. Stood reserve breed champion at the 2019 show.

HIGHLAND PONY – Jade Baikie, Dorrery Farm, Halkirk with Zelda of Carlung, a two-year-old filly. By Glenvale Guardsman and out of Unity of Carluke, she was bought from the Carluke stud as a weaned foal. Reserve – Janet Macleod, Upper Dounreay, near Reay with the mare, Briar Rose of Park View.

SHETLAND PONY – Kelly Peace, The Brough, Toab, Orkney with the two-year-old filly Hools Miss Jura. By Email of St Ninian and out of Merskisayre Poppy, she was junior champion at the Royal Highland last year. Reserve – E&S Dunnet, Lynfield, Dunnet with Anya of Auckhorn. The nine-year-old mare is by Eynhallow Blae Majestic and out of Abbie of Auckhorn.