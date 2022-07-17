New Deer Show 2022: Commercial heifer crowned cream of the crop By Farming Reporter July 17, 2022, 4:28 pm Updated: July 17, 2022, 5:34 pm 0 Limousin cross heifer Truffles was overall show champion of champions. Picture by Wullie Marr. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Caithness Show 2022: Ridden champion takes top spot Turriff Show 2022: Organisers hail strong livestock entries Echt Show 2022: Lady Heather crowned cream of the crop Aberdeenshire cow handed top Aberdeen-Angus award from Princess Royal