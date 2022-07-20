No debate on Australia free trade agreement despite government assurances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business Farming

No debate on Australia free trade agreement despite government assurances

By Richard Wheeler and Martina Bet
July 20, 2022, 5:10 pm Updated: July 20, 2022, 6:42 pm
Beef cattle being loaded on to road trains in Australia.

Ministers have “bottled” giving MPs the final say on the UK-Australia free trade agreement, the Commons has heard.

Trade minister Ranil Jayawardena came under fire after confirming the Government was not scheduling a debate on the deal before the summer recess.

Critics fear the deal could undermine UK farmers.

Mr Jayawardena, responding to an urgent question from Conservative MP Anthony Mangnall, said: “I should point out that we expect Australia to conclude its parliamentary process before we do. Therefore any delay to our process slows the deal’s economic benefits from being felt across Britain.”

But Mr Mangnall said: “This is the first trade agreement, the first whole new trade agreement we have signed, since leaving the European Union. But, unfortunately, we have not had the scrutiny we deserve.”

The MP for Totnes stressed that then-trade secretary and now Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had promised in October there would be a debate in the Commons, with Parliament able to block any trade deal if it is not happy with it.

SNP MP Dave Doogan said: “This deal was signed in December 2021 and Parliament has never had an opportunity to properly scrutinise and vote on it.

Dave Doogan.

“The Secretary of State for International Trade (Anne-Marie Trevelyan) has bottled it at the select committee twice, she’s clearly bottled it today.

“Why are they opening up Scottish farmers to a country 30 times larger than the UK? Although the Trade and Agriculture Commission has said we don’t have to review our standards, it’s not our standards we’re worried about – it’s the Australian standards.”

For Labour, shadow international trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “The Government’s failure to make adequate time available for a date on this deal is completely unacceptable and it’s a clear breach of promise.

“The truth is that ministers are running away from scrutiny.

“Now, might ministers be running away because of the select committee’s report stating they lack a coherent trade strategy, or might the Government be hiding from scrutiny because of the chaos at the department itself?”

Conservative MP Alicia Kearns said: “There is much to commend this deal. But many of us made assurances to our farmers and food producers there would be a debate following promises from the despatch box.”

