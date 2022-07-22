Dry weather sees stars align for early harvest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dry weather sees stars align for early harvest

By Jamie Wilde
July 22, 2022, 4:38 pm Updated: July 22, 2022, 5:07 pm
WINTER BARLEY: Many farmers have taken advantage of the good conditions. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Combining is in full swing across many parts of the country as farmers take advantage of dry conditions to make an early start on harvest.

Scottish Quality Crops chairman, Andrew Moir from Laurencekirk, has already almost finished cutting his winter barley and, unlike some, he has been relishing this year’s dry season and is optimistic going into the rest of his crops.

“In the north-east, I think we quite like a dry season,” says Andrew.

“It’s nice to be harvesting while it’s dry, but of course, we will need moisture at some point down the line.”

In Fife, John Hutcheson of Leckerstone farm has made a start on harvesting 2,300 acres of land, and reckons the combine was in the field around a week earlier than usual.

“We’re around two-thirds of the way through cutting our winter barley so far,” he said.

He added that the grain has been “almost too dry”, but this hasn’t proven to be a problem.

However, looking ahead to his spring crops, he says moisture is needed to cover for the long dry spells experienced so far this year.

Ian Sands at Belbeggie near Perth has almost finished his winter barley and is concerned about the lack of moisture for crops still to be cut.

He said: “I would say the damage is starting to be done now. Certainly in our area, the shortage of rain is going to affect the spring barley.”

Willie Thomson of Wheatrig Farm, Haddington.

Further south, Willie Thomson, chair of NFU Scotland’s combinable crops committee, is yet to start harvesting in East Lothian and isn’t worried about a lack of moisture for crops still to be harvested.

“I don’t think it will be so much of an issue, as we got rain when we wanted it in spring, although it’s been drier the last couple of months. But I’m quite happy. I think yield potential is looking good this year.”

Amy Geddes, from Wester Braikie, Arbroath, who also sits on the
union’s combinable crops committee, intends to start harvesting next week.

Oilseed rape will be her first crop, and she says that the prolonged dry weather has given her some concern.

“Up until the dry weather, the crops were looking well,” she said.

“I expect it to be around an average yield, but the prolonged dry weather may have had an effect which we’ll find out when we start cutting.”

