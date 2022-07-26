Hunt is on for top diversified farm entries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

AgriScot is on the hunt for the best diversified farm in the country.

The farm business event’s inaugural diversified farm of the year award was won by the Nicoll family who run Newton Farm holidays and tours from their farm near Forfar, and now entries are invited for the 2022 prize.

The competition, which aims to celebrate businesses which have invested time and resources in developing an additional income stream alongside day-to-day farming practices, is open to all Scottish farms.

The award is made in conjunction with SAC Consulting, and judges say they are looking for applicants who can demonstrate “excellent customer service, collaboration, support for their community and a willingness to adapt to the changing landscape”.

Sascha Grierson, from SAC Consulting, said: “Whether your business is operating a meat box scheme, farm shop, vending machines, holiday cottage, wellness retreat, cookery school or clothing and textile business, to name but a few, they all contribute to Scotland’s economy.

“Winners and finalists will receive widespread recognition, offering the opportunity of new customers, increased sales and a chance to celebrate all they have achieved.”

AgriScot chairman Robert Neill said: “With increased costs in agriculture, and a strong desire for many to return to the family farm, diversification is crucial within the agricultural sector. It brings with it opportunities to expand, create new income, inspire generations and connect directly with our consumers.

“Whether the business is public facing and inviting people on to the farm, or behind closed doors and working in partnership with others, every diversification is helping celebrate the work of Scotland’s farmers and building trust for the future.”

Applications close on Monday September 19 and entry forms can be found at www.agriscot.co.uk

Businesses can also be nominated by email at info@agriscot.co.uk

Shortlisted applicants will receive a visit from the judges, and the winners will be announced at AgriScot on November 16.