Cairnton ram lamb topper is sold for 75,000gns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Cairnton ram lamb topper is sold for 75,000gns

By Nancy Nicolson
July 26, 2022, 6:22 pm
PRIZE GUY: John Gibbs’ topper from the Cairnton flock made 75,000gns at the Lanark Suffolk sale.
PRIZE GUY: John Gibbs’ topper from the Cairnton flock made 75,000gns at the Lanark Suffolk sale.

The Cairnton flock from Fraserburgh made the headline price of 75,000gns at the Lanark Suffolk sale of 173 ram lambs, where 12 lots went for five-figure sums prices.

John Gibb’s topper, which was placed third in the open ram class, was sired by Bridgeview Belvenie and is out of a Baileys Rock Solid-sired ewe. He was bought by Stephen Sufferin for his Northern Ireland-based Crewelands flock.

Next on the money list was TJ & CR Boden’s Sportsman flock show champion at 60,000gns which was purchased by Phil Poole for his Shrewsbury-based Salopian flock.

This ram lamb was sired by the 2021 record-breaking 200,000gns Salopian Solid Gold out of a Birness Muzza-sired Ballynacannon ewe.

The third highest price on the day went to James C Innes’ Strathbogie flock at 40,000gns .

The third highest price on the day of 40,000gns went to Jim Innes’ Strathbogie flock, with the hammer falling to Stewart Craft, of the Lakeview flock at Glenrothes.

This ram lamb is a Stockton Sniper’s Son-sired tup out of a Castleisle Knockout-sired Strathbogie dam.

Fife’s Stewart Lathangie’s Pyeston pen from Glenrothes secured the next top prices of 38,000gns and 32,000gns for full ET brothers bred from a Birness ewe and by Limestone Marksman.

The first was bought by the Barbour family for their Solwaybank flock based in Dumfriesshire, and his 32,000gns brother was purchased by a syndicate comprising ofthe Howgillfoot, Balquain Kings and Cadgerford flocks.

A ram lamb from Stewart Lathangie’s Pyeston flock made  38,000gns.

Trade was also brisk at the female sale, with 16 gimmers averaging £1,822 and five ewe lambs averaging £693.

The top gimmer from D P & RA Delves’ Bridgeview Flock was bought by Northern Ireland breeder M & C McNally for their Benedyglen Flock for 6,200gns and the top price ewe lamb was from JC Innes’ Strathbogie pen, bought for 1,000gns by the Bowdler family for their Tombridge Flock in Shropshire.

In total 173 ram lambs sold – a 22% increase on 2021 – at an average of £3,370 and the clearance rate was 82%.

Suffolk Sheep Society chief executive Robin McIlrath said: “This has been an excellent sale and although the top prices quite rightly take the headlines with 12 five-figure lots, it is also worth noting that 35% of ram lambs sold went to commercial buyers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal