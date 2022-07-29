Banchory distiller chooses local route for barley supply

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banchory distiller chooses local route for barley supply

By Erika Hay
July 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
innovation: The distillery has close links with farmers, and they have a barley field next to Crathes Castle.
There’s no shortage of whisky distilleries popping up around Scotland, but Burnobennie at Banchory is focusing on sustainability, while pushing the boundaries with innovative distilling processes.

According to distillery owner, Mike Bain, the whisky is all about the barley which is currently bought from the Barclay family at Harestone, less than two miles away.

Cameron Knee, Harestone’s farm manager, explained that the business grows about 600 acres of spring barley, mostly on contract to drinks giant Diageo, but they were delighted to be approached by the local distillery to provide 200 tonnes of Laureate.

Cameron Knee is growing barley for Burnobennie Distillery.

He said: “It is a circular deal which sees us growing the barley and organising shipment to the maltsters in Caithness, but we get the pot ale and draff returned free of charge.

“Pot ale doesn’t have a huge nutritional value as a fertiliser but the cows seem to milk very well on the draff.”

The price is agreed at harvest and Mr Bain said that as quality, not quantity is crucial to the distillery, a significant premium is paid.

He is keen to promote regenerative farming, so next spring the plan is to direct drill his spring barley, which may impact on yield.

“However, we are happy to go along with what the distillery wants, as long as it is commercially viable.” he added.

Mr Bain, a native of Caithness, also has an agreement with Thrumster Estate and David Campbell of Thrumster Mains to grow organic barley.

So far 60 acres of Laureate are in the ground.

He added: “We have sown one acre of the ancient heritage variety, Bere, and the aim is to build this up to 150 acres of regeneratively and biodynamically grown barley, which, combined with our amplified method of production, will give our whisky a distinctive flavour.”

Although there is an element of haulage involved in shipping the barley to the maltsters in Inverness and to the distillery in Banchory, Liam Pennycook, the distillery director, pointed out that this is offset by production efficiencies.

All the distillery equipment is made and designed in the UK, keeping the manufacturing footprint to a minimum. The bespoke mash tun at the heart of the distillery reduces water and heating bills to at least 50% of the industry standard.

He added: “We amplify our beer wash making 5000 litres at 14% versus 10,000 litres at 7% which saves at least 50% water, heat and power while also ensuring maximum flavour in the spirit.”

In the industry some distillers believe up to 85% of the flavour comes from the cask.

However, Mike said: “We are looking for a closer partnership between early flavour using darker roasts of malt, particularly chocolate malt, married with the slow maturation in the cask. Barley is our number one ingredient and the most important.

“So far, at blind tastings, our young whisky has been very well received, and held its own among more established brands. Of course it will be several years before we are ready to bottle the first Burnobennie.”

Distillery director  Liam Pennycook.

Bottles are made from recycled glass and they also print directly on to the bottles to reduce any waste for labels.

There is no plastic in the packaging and no secondary packaging such as boxes, and Burnobennie has just won the 2022 Opportunity North East food award for sustainability.

To add to the fledgling company’s green credentials, it has helped to plant 50,000 native trees in a local initiative with the River Dee Trust that aims to plant a million trees along the Dee’s tributaries

