Bumper crowd breaks new ground at Nairn Show

Nairn Show celebrated its debut on the new Davidson Park showground with full pens of livestock, bumper crowds and wall-to-wall sunshine.

Nairnshire Farming Society’s president Henry Sleigh said the venue meant the show is once again within walking distance of the town, but laying out the event this year felt like starting the annual event from scratch.

“There were challenges for the committee, but it has turned into a great success and we’ve learned a lot for next year,” he said.

Champion of champions was Breconside Raine, the interbreed cattle winner, a 25-month-old Limousin heifer from Michael Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul.

The beef interbreed was judged by Andrew Reid, Knockdu, Hill of Logie, Ellon who showed this year’s Royal Highland Show beef interbreed winner and is well known as an enthusiastic breeder of both Charolais and Aberdeen-Angus cattle.

However, Mr Reid said the heifer caught his eye from the minute she entered the ring.

“I’m not a Limousin person but she stood out and was undoubtedly the best animal of the day. The Highland heifer was good too, but the Limousin edged it.”

Over in the sheep lines, the interbreed champion was the Beltex champion, a gimmer from W D Stephen and Co, Meikle Geddes, Nairn, with the Bluefaced Leicester champion from Raymond Baynes, Blackford, Croy in reserve position.

The overall horse champion was the Clydesdale from Eric and Miranda Johnstone from Muir of Ord, and the Highland pony from Shona Halford, from Brodie took the reserve rosette.

Highland – Tordarroch Estates, Farr, Inverness with a two-year-old heifer, Alice 22th of Tordarroch by Macrae of Maol and out of Alice 20th of Tardarroch. Champion at Sutherland. Reserve – Leys Castle Farm, Inverness with a six-year-old bull, Dougald 2nd of Leys by Jock of Lyntoun and out of Dosan 16th of Leys. Champion at Nairn, Black Isle and Grantown in 2019.

Aberdeen-Angus – Ballindalloch Home Farm, Ballindalloch with a four-year-old cow, Ballindalloch Pev by Deveron Lookout and out of Ballindalloch Proxima. Reserve – A & K Rhind & Son, Newton of Struthers, Kinloss with a senior bull, Idvies Ed.

Beef Shorthorn – Grant Stephen, Hatton Farm, Dallas with a two-year-old heifer, Lancaster Liz 38th of Skaillhouse by Chapelton Lionheart and out of Lancaster Liz of Skailhouse, and reserve with a yearling heifer, Glen Dual Gorgeous Rose by Chapelton Typhoon and out of HW Gorgeous Tessa.

Limousin – Michael Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul with a two-year-old heifer, Breconside Raine by Gunnerfleet Ittun and out of Breconside Jane. Reserve – R&K Davidson, Cousairtly, Keith.

Simmental – WG Macpherson, Blackford, Croy with a six-year-old cow, Blackford Hyalite with her bull calf, by Kilbride Farm Double Action and out of Blackford Amber. Champion at Black ISle, Nairn and Grantown as a two-year-old, and reserve with a 16-month-old bull, Blackford Mustang by Heathbrow Important and out of Blackford Frosty.

Charolais – J Irvine & Sons, Inverlochy, Tomintoul with a rising three-year-old cow, Inverlochy Parasol with calf at foot by Balthayock Maestro and out of Inverlochy Lily. Reserve – M Harrison and D Irvine, Drakemyers Farm, Forgie, Keith with 17-month-old heifer, Silvermere Solero by Balbithan Napoleon and out of Silvermere Ocara.

Cross-bred cattle – Tilly Munro, Invercharron, Ardgay with the young farmers’ champion, Teenage Tantrum, a 14-month-old Limousin cross Bitish Blue cross calf bought from Shewglie Farms at Drumnadrochit. Young farmers’ champion at Latheron, Caithness and Sutherland. Reserve – Michael Robertson, Fodderletter, Tomintoul with Black Magic, 11-month-old Limousin cross heifer bought at Carlisle.

Any other beef breed – Calum Smith and Anna Wilson, The Workshop, Wester Cairnglass, Ardersier with a 16-month-old Hereford heifer, Milovaig 1 Lady Anna by Shraden 1 Perestroika and out of Milovaig 1 Lady Isla. Junior champion at Royal Highland Show. Reserve – Sarah Balfour, Easter Fodderletter, Tomintoul with a 12-month-old British Blue bull, Fodderletter Rigby by Gregmaur Osman and out of Black n’Blue Lady Lloyd.

Blackface – R Flett, Blackpark Croft Cottage, Ardersier with a three-crop ewe by an Auldhouseburn sire. Reserve – Glenrinnes Farms, Dufftown with a three-shear tup by a Merkland sire.

Suffolk – L McAulay, Tombain Farm, Dunphail with a home-bred ewe by Howgillfoot Sniper. Reserve – Messrs Bissett Marlain, Culnaskeith, Evanton with a ewe, Beechcrest Chrissy by Burnview Gin ‘n’ Tonic.

Texel – J Chisholm, Wester Moy Urray Muir of Ord with a home-bred ewe by Hilltop Bolivio. Reserve – M Renwick, Beallechaul Texels, Dingwall with a ewe lamb by Sportsman Daredevil.

Bluefaced Leicester – Raymond Baynes, Blackford, Croy with a ewe lamb by an Auchry sire and reserve with a two-crop ewe in milk.

Beltex – W D Steohen & Co, Meikle Geddes, Nairn with a gimmer, Ard Stewart Grace Lynn. Reserve – Z Rennie, Newmill, Keith with a three-shear tup Wannops Fatboy Slim by Matts Edward and out of Aviemore Bivizi.

Zwartble – K & W Anderson, Cairnhill, Farr with a ewe lamb, Cairnhill Kinrara by Donfraid Jay and out of Holmepride Ferrero. Reserve – Liam and Ryan Sharp The Paddock, Drumtemplecroft, Gorthleck with a tup lamb by Craigies Johnny Cash and out of Hayberries Fix Fire.

Jacob – Adam Christie, Birchfield, Glass, Huntly with a one-crop ewe by Hope Knoackout and out of Adamski Helen, and reserve with a ewe lamb, Adamski Kim by Harbell Harper.

Cross-bred sheep – L Anderson, Plewlands, Duffus with three February-born Suffolk cross Texel cross ewe lambs. Reserve – G Breathet, Woodside Croft, Blackpark, Inverness with three March-born ewe lambs by a Logie Durno tup.

Mules – D & DM Leslie, Redhill Farm, Mosstowie, Elgin with three gimmers bought as ewe lambs and bred at The Raws, Dufftown. Reserve – K & J Matheson, MIlton of Aberarder, Strathnairn with three ewe lambs.

Any other accredited breed – Y Spence, Gowan Brae, Skye of Curr, Dulnain Bridge with a Charolais ewe lamb, Abracadabra by Braemar Voltaire and out of Oopsadaisy. Reserve – L Taylor, Butlers Cottage, Haddo Estate, Methlick with a Blue Texel gimmer by Annside Evo.

Any other non-accredited breed – L Anderson, Plewlands, Duffus with a Dorset ewe lamb. Reserve – S Hurford, Upperinchallan, Pluscarden with a Shetland gimmer, Quoys Dot by Quoys Gwenson.

Clydesdales – Eric and Miranda Johnstone, 50 High Field Circle, Muir of Ord with a three-year-old yeld mare, Ord Moanna by Redcastle Braelee Majestic and out of Ord Envy. Reserve – David and Beverley Walker, Galcantray, Cawdor with a four-year-old mare, Galcantray Georgine by Doura Woodhouse |Real Deal and out of Stoneyknoll Precious Isabella.

Highland – Shona Halford, Muirside Steading, Brodie with a two-year-old colt, Balmoral Malt by Balmoral Hercules and out of Cours Bella. Reserve – Wendy Sanders, Rowan Bank, Brae of Kinkell with a four-year-old brood mare, Ruwenzori Harebel by Gillean of Lismor and out of Ruwenzori Foxglove.

Shetland (standard) – S Mitchell, Phlair Stud, Conon Bridge with seven-year-old stallion, Newglen Ignite by Stow Prefect.

Shetland (miniature) – S Mitchell, Phlair Stud with an 11-month-old yeld mare, Tillyorn Violet by Wells Baron and reserve with a nine-year-old brood mare, Hartside Posh by Strathlene Lester.