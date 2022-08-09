Richard Wright: EU’s opposing targets of greening and food security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Wright: EU’s opposing targets of greening and food security

By Richard Wright
August 9, 2022, 8:41 am Updated: August 9, 2022, 9:13 am
The first grain ship sailed last week after the blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

August is a time-out period in Brussels, but the same problems will confront European Commission officials and politicians when it is back to business in September.

Two issues are pulling in opposite directions: green targets linked to a significant cut in carbon emissions by 2030; and food security.

While officials are claiming green policies will not be altered, ministers are less certain.

They have already successfully pressed for set-aside to be scrapped for 2023; they have made clear a 50% reduction in chemical pesticides cannot happen until it can be demonstrated that alternatives are available and that this would not undermine the competitiveness of European agriculture.

To date in this debate Farmers have been losing in this debate but, come September, that might change. Either way, a long awaited showdown between these policy priorities is looming.

Grain cargo

There was a general global welcome for the first ship carrying grain to leave the previously blockaded Black Sea ports in Ukraine.

The hope is this will be the first of many ships helping to release millions of tonnes of grain in Ukrainian silos. However, there is a huge question mark over whether it will be possible to refill those silos from this year’s harvest as Ukraine’s farmers faced shortages of seeds, agrochemicals, fertiliser and even fuel.

Even if it does, it is unlikely to mean the millions of tonnes usually available from what was rightly dubbed Europe’s bread basket.

Tory leadership favourite Liz Truss recently used a photo-opportunity meeting at a livestock event to pledge a reduction in red tape for farmers. She said this would free UK farmers from pre-Brexit regulations and allow more food to be produced to tackle food security.

Brexit

This went down well with an unquestioning audience but, in reality, much of the red tape is not a hangover from EU membership, but self-imposed under new rules introduced since Brexit.

Truss overlooked the reality that as prime minister she could only influence agricultural policy in England.

More fundamentally, the red tape she is promising to curb comes from rules around green compliance, not food production. She has offered no hint, let alone commitment, to back-pedal on the Boris Johnson vision of UK agriculture exceeding even the EU’s green targets.

