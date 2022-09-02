Bob McIntosh: Mediation option can be best for solving disputes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Bob McIntosh: Mediation option can be best for solving disputes

By Bob McIntosh
September 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 2, 2022, 12:26 pm
Two farmers chat during harvest
Two farmers chat during harvest

This time of year is understandably quiet for the Tenant Farming Commissioner as everyone is flat out with harvest, but it does give me time to reflect on how to best help tenants and landlords to navigate the situations they sometimes find themselves in.

Any misunderstanding or poor communication can be frustrating, but some of the most stressful disputes are those that have built up over many years, creating considerable bad feeling.

I have, thankfully, only been involved in a handful of cases where parties have reached a stalemate and where I felt the situation couldn’t be aided by the Tenant Farming Commissioner’s role.

Of course the parties could resort to the Land Court, but I felt there was more than legalities to be resolved in these cases and a ruling on legal rights alone would do little to help future landlord/tenant relationships. I therefore decided to investigate alternative forms of dispute resolution.

Mediation can address family concerns

After researching the merits of arbitration, expert determination, and mediation, I decided that the ability of mediation to address legal and non-legal issues – particularly its ability to handle rebuilding of relationships between the parties – made it particularly suitable.

I was drawn to mediation as an extended form of negotiation that has the potential to address family concerns and long-standing business relationships. A key advantage of mediation over arbitration is that the mediators do not make decisions; that’s not their role.

They simply help participants to reach agreement between themselves.

Tenant farming commissioner Bob McIntosh

Recognising that mediation was little tested within the farming sector, the Scottish Land Commission decided to fund a pilot mediation service and has recently published a report on the lessons learned.

The pilot disputes presented a range of issues, including resolving landlord-tenant obligations, negotiating rent reviews, agreeing compensation for improvements and resumption, negotiating land sale/purchases, agreeing a lease, and establishing communication arrangements for the future.

Each mediation included several of these aspects – if not at the beginning, at least by the end of the day, as it was not uncommon for new matters to be raised and receive consideration during the process.

I’m pleased to say that settlements were reached in all of the pilot mediations, dealing with several matters which were already being litigated or where litigation had been threatened.

As you might expect, there was tough talking and some uncompromising bargaining; the initial stances and behaviours drew on a history of disagreeable relationships between the parties, sometimes going back generations.

Changed attitudes

However, the mediation process allowed attitudes to change, and dialogue became more respectful and constructive.

As the outcomes had the potential to affect the prospects of their descendants in the future, mediation provided opportunities for engaging the parties in long-term thinking about resolving the dispute for the benefit of posterity on both sides.

In mediation, both parties are heavily engaged in the process and take responsibility for actively trying to resolve their dispute.

This can be a daunting prospect for landlord and tenant parties, particularly those who are starting from the basis of an acrimonious relationship.

I spent some time with parties explaining the process, encouraging them to take part and providing reassurance in mediation as a worthwhile approach.

I explained that either party can walk away at any point during the mediation process if they feel an outcome cannot be reached.

If this happens, the discussions held in a mediation are without prejudice – meaning they cannot be referred to in litigation or other dispute resolution processes to follow.

For this reason, I encourage parties to give it a real go: there is little to be lost in trying mediation, but potentially a lot to be gained. If a settlement can’t be reached, any time spent in mediation is not wasted: more often than not, the discussions lead to a greater understanding of where the other party is coming from and help to narrow down the issues to be determined by a court or other form of dispute resolution.

I was pleased to find that the timescales for mediation are significantly less than litigation timescales, which can tie up the parties, their advisers, and the courts in many days of preparing evidence and attending hearings.

In a similar vein, the costs of mediation for each party may be put at a few thousand pounds, whereas the costs of litigation may cost a few tens of thousands of pounds – even more if one party has to meet the other party’s costs.

For some of the pilot participants, engaging the Land Court was not a realistic or a preferred option – mainly due to the cost – so the mediation provided equal access to a fair basis for dispute resolution where no party had an advantage over another.

Willingness encouraging

What is most encouraging is a spirit of willingness by both parties to build on the improvement in relationships made during the mediation day and participants have noted that relationships have generally improved.

If you would like to find out more about the pilot mediations and read what some of the participants thought, please have a look at our new report on Mediation in the Tenant Farming Sector – Lessons and Feedback from a Pilot Scheme, available on the Scottish Land Commission’s website.

Further information on our current mediation scheme can also be found on the website along with a TFC Guide to Alternative Dispute Resolution, which explains some of the ways in which you can resolve disputes without going to court.

Bob McIntosh is the Tenant Farming Commissioner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Farming

Two farmers chat during harvest
Black Isle Brewery's new organic beer designed to help plant trees
0
Two farmers chat during harvest
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Two farmers chat during harvest
Ythan water licences suspended after river experiences lowest flow since 2003
Two farmers chat during harvest
Farm fodder shortage fears as South-West England faces drought
0
Two farmers chat during harvest
Sheep farmer warns of food supply crisis
0
Two farmers chat during harvest
Record average sales at Scottish National show
Two farmers chat during harvest
NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy: Help with energy costs – or face food supply…
Richard Wright: Fall in global food prices for fourth month
Two farmers chat during harvest
Scientist warns potato crop faces ‘existential threat’
Two farmers chat during harvest
Rupert is star of Orkney's County Show

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Two farmers chat during harvest
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Two farmers chat during harvest
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
Two farmers chat during harvest
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Two farmers chat during harvest
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Two farmers chat during harvest
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1