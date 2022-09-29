Agriculture Bill debate continues as breeders join call for change on gene editing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Agriculture Bill debate continues as breeders join call for change on gene editing

By Nancy Nicolson
September 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Scottish Government is against most advanced breeding technologies. Image: Shutterstock
The Scottish Government is against most advanced breeding technologies. Image: Shutterstock

The Scottish Government’s Agriculture Bill consultation – widely criticised for its lack of detail – has at last found partial favour with one organisation.

However, while the British Society of Plant Breeders (BSPB) has welcomed the Bill’s focus on plant genetics, it has added its voice to growing calls for the government to change its stance on gene editing.

The Scottish Government continues to voice its opposition to the Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill going through Westminster. The legislation will exempt plant varieties developed using advanced breeding technologies such as gene editing from current Genetic Modification (GM) rules, and instead regulate them in the same way as conventional varieties.

Land reform minister Mairi McAllan wrote to Scottish secretary Alister Jack and previous environment secretary George Eustice stating that Scotland wouldn’t adopt the new changes.

She said the Scottish government “will not accept any constraint on the exercise of its devolved powers to set standards within devolved policy areas”.

BSPB calling for Scotland to rethink approach

Commenting on the Scottish agriculture consultation, BSPB chief executive Samantha Brooke touched on the Bill’s absence of detail but said the document’s explicit recognition of the importance of crop genetic improvement for more sustainable agriculture, and the commitment to conserving diverse germplasm resources, was “music to our ears”.

“Maintaining access to genetic diversity is absolutely central to the business of crop improvement,” she said.

“The first gene banks were set up by plant breeders in the 1930s to conserve the valuable genetic diversity in past and present varieties, as well as landraces and wild relatives of cultivated crop species.”

Ms Brooke called on Scottish ministers to rethink their approach and let plant scientists, breeders and farmers use more advanced technologies such as gene editing.

“This will be vital to realise the full potential of efforts to conserve genetic resources for future food security,” she said.

[[title]]

[[text]]
Editor's Picks