Davy McCracken: Ewe missions now play a big part in breeding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Davy McCracken: Ewe missions now play a big part in breeding

By Davy McCracken
October 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Blackface and Lleyn sheep at scanning at Kirkton and Auchtertyre.
Blackface and Lleyn sheep at scanning at Kirkton and Auchtertyre.

A breeding programme which focuses on characteristics strongly influenced by genetics can be a powerful tool to increase production in sheep flocks.

And if we were down in the lowlands, we would be selecting our breeding stock primarily on how well their lambs grow and perform.

But in a harsh hill environment it is just as important to ensure that a ewe can support herself and thereby make certain that she is fit and healthy enough to raise a lamb through to weaning.

That means there is a need to focus on the characteristics of the ewe as well as on how well her offspring might do.

We have been conducting selective breeding within our Kirkton sheep flock on the farms for more than 20 years.

And we have shown that it provides clear and measurable production benefits when compared to individuals selected purely on how they look.

For example, we have increased overall profitability of our high genetic selection Scottish Blackface ewes by between £3 and £5 per ewe per year when compared to the other Blackface ewes running within the same flock.

But we are all operating within a different environment now.

One where increased income will not be all that is required from future hill sheep flocks if they are to be fully sustainable.

And unfortunately, the improvements we have achieved in profitability have also come at the expense of increased greenhouse gas emissions.

Breeding ewes and greenhouse gas emissions

The lambs from the high selection ewes do grow better and finish faster and hence the emissions per kilogram of meat associated with them are lower over the eight to nine months from birth to slaughter.

However, the high selection breeding ewes have increased in mature size by around 3kg when compared to the other ewes in the flock.

And as breeding ewes are on the farms for years, this means the savings in emissions from their lambs through to slaughter each year are offset by the increase in emissions from these larger ewes.

So thanks to funding from the Scottish Government, we are now refocusing the breeding programme to investigate whether it is possible to select for productive ewes, capable of using hill grazing efficiently, but which have less environmental impact.

We’ll therefore be comparing and contrasting the performance of our high selection Scottish Blackface ewes and lambs with crossbred ewes and their offspring.

To this end, we are combining genetics from Blackface and Lleyn in our crossbred ewes – because we already know a lot about their genetic performance and they show substantial genetic variation in the characteristics that we want to improve.

Trade-offs and win-wins with breeding programme

We will be recording some of the same characteristics we have investigated in the past.

For example, ewe longevity, lamb survival, health and welfare of ewes and lambs, and of course production and product quality characteristics.

But we already know there are differences within and between breeds with regard to the amount of individual feed intake and feed efficiency – the growth relative to the amount of feed eaten.

We also know that hill breeds have larger rumens to help them digest poorer quality, more fibrous forage on the hill. But also that larger rumens can result in higher methane emissions.

So the feed efficiency equipment we already have, together with SRUC’s mobile CT scanner, will be essential tools that we will use for this research.

Focusing on feed efficiency and developing predictors of greenhouse gas emissions – both at the level of the individual animal – will help us identify the range of trade-offs and win-wins associated with our new breeding programme.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Farming

Hundreds of chicken eggs. Eating and eggs; Shutterstock ID 173912234; purchase_order: ; job: ; 5876b689-5708-4e81-bba5-1d314191c9a1
Richard Wright: Bio-methane given go-ahead due to gas shortages trigger by Russia sanctions
Small, local farms are struggling without abattoirs set up to cater to their needs (Photo: WhiteYura/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Local abattoirs are key to keeping the food chain going
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Eilidh Ross, crofting law consultant, Camus Consulting. don't know. Supplied by Federation of Small Businesses Date; Unknown
Down on the croft with specialist lawyer Eilidh Ross
Sheep grazing on a farm in the English Lake District; Shutterstock ID 2201969705; purchase_order: ; job:
Conservationists in call to keep pressure on UK Government over land subsidies
Post Thumbnail
The role of timber production in growing a sustainable future
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
'Careless' farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
Malton, UK. 09.22.19. Tractor and seed drill, Yorkshire, England. A seed drill is a device that sows the seeds for crops by positioning them in the soil and burying them to a specific depth.; Shutterstock ID 1512615839; Purchase Order: -
Agriculture Bill debate continues as breeders join call for change on gene editing
Post Thumbnail
Even bangers not safe from rural thieves, farmers warned
To go with story by Katherine Ferries. ANM Group chief executive Grant Rogerson Picture shows; ANM Group chief executive Grant Rogerson. Thainstone Mart, Inverurie. Supplied by Aberdeen University Date; Unknown
North-east group calling for urgent clarity from Scottish Government over agricultural policy
Landscape Of The Beautiful Rolling Scottish Borders Countryside At Sunset; Shutterstock ID 1100462240; purchase_order: ; job:
Small areas of woodland on farms and crofts to get Scottish government funding

More from Press and Journal

Peterson control tower operations..
Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Scottish Fire and Rescue. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue. sent in by SFRS media team
Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire

Editor's Picks