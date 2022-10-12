EU’s endangered breeds initiative praised but UK not expected to be included

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

EU’s endangered breeds initiative praised but UK not expected to be included

By Colin Ley
October 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.

Rare breed enthusiasts in Scotland are casting envious eyes at new EU plans for the setting up of a European Reference Centre for Endangered Animal Breeds, an initiative which is not expected to include the UK.

Due to be launched on January 1 next year, it is envisaged that the planned centre will provide scientific and technical advice to the European Commission aimed at helping establish and harmonise methods for the conservation of endangered breeds.

It will also address the preservation of genetic diversity within these breeds, including endangered cattle, pigs, sheep, goats and horses.

“There is no doubt that this initiative is to be warmly welcomed,” said Martin Beard, Scottish vice-president of the UK-based Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST), adding that the trust in Scotland is continuing to work with the Scottish Government to showcase the huge benefits of the country’s native breeds in terms of sustainability, biodiversity and commerciality.

The new European plan, however, which is being advanced by research and government bodies in the Netherlands, France and Germany, is very much an EU-only operation.

‘Unlikely that the UK will be able to take part directly’

“What this new centre is intended to do, in terms of encouraging sustainable breeding programmes for native breeds, is wonderful and should be strongly supported,” said RBST chief Christopher Price.

“Our kept biodiversity, including farm livestock and equine breeds, are just as important and deserving of conservation as their wild counterparts and all governments should be taking steps to encourage their preservation.

“Sadly, as this is an EU-funded and led initiative, it is unlikely that the UK will be able to take part directly.

“We are therefore calling on each of the UK governments to step up in its own right.

“The Welsh Government has already outlined a number of policies for supporting native breeds in its recent proposals for the future of agriculture, while we are continuing to work with the Scottish Government to encourage them to do likewise.”

Mr Beard agreed, adding: “RBST in Scotland continues to promote the fact that our native breeds are a crucial part of the solution to the challenges facing Scottish agriculture.

“Earlier this year, for example, we ran our own sustainability awards to highlight farms and businesses who were successfully using native breeds as part of their sustainability strategy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Farming

It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Innovative north-east farm wins top industry award for good practice
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Richard Wright: More gloom from new EU assessment on global food markets
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Two north-east sustainability projects to benefit from £13m funding
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Five-figure success stories for Perth Ram Society show
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
South-types take the lead at ram sale
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Staff sought to shape vets of the future at new school in Aberdeen
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Free business and environmental training offer for farming families
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Scots bidders digging deep for Blackface sheep at Ulster sale
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Cheviot ram nets £28,000 Lairg record
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Dairy farm profits double in UK as milk prices on rise

Most Read

1
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
crash kingsway
A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
3
man assaulted elgin
37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie
4
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
5
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
6
Aberdeen’s Espionage nightclub provided floors of fun in the noughties
7
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
8
Eddie Williams lifting Invercauld stone at strongman event in Braemar
Braemar’s Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot
9
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Aberdeen MSP says late night bar argument was a row with ex while out…
2
10
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line

More from Press and Journal

It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Local MP says proposed 820ft Hill of Fare turbines are 'simply too big'
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Warm bank in Aboyne twice a week as people forced to turn off heating
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Behind the scenes at The Society Awards 2022
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Stephen Gallacher: Sad to see Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup career end with a whimper
It's unlikely that the UK will be able to take part in the initiative as it is EU led and funded.
Man knocked on door holding bread knife... and police officer answered

Editor's Picks