EU’s endangered breeds initiative praised but UK not expected to be included

Rare breed enthusiasts in Scotland are casting envious eyes at new EU plans for the setting up of a European Reference Centre for Endangered Animal Breeds, an initiative which is not expected to include the UK.

Due to be launched on January 1 next year, it is envisaged that the planned centre will provide scientific and technical advice to the European Commission aimed at helping establish and harmonise methods for the conservation of endangered breeds.

It will also address the preservation of genetic diversity within these breeds, including endangered cattle, pigs, sheep, goats and horses.

“There is no doubt that this initiative is to be warmly welcomed,” said Martin Beard, Scottish vice-president of the UK-based Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST), adding that the trust in Scotland is continuing to work with the Scottish Government to showcase the huge benefits of the country’s native breeds in terms of sustainability, biodiversity and commerciality.

The new European plan, however, which is being advanced by research and government bodies in the Netherlands, France and Germany, is very much an EU-only operation.

‘Unlikely that the UK will be able to take part directly’

“What this new centre is intended to do, in terms of encouraging sustainable breeding programmes for native breeds, is wonderful and should be strongly supported,” said RBST chief Christopher Price.

“Our kept biodiversity, including farm livestock and equine breeds, are just as important and deserving of conservation as their wild counterparts and all governments should be taking steps to encourage their preservation.

“Sadly, as this is an EU-funded and led initiative, it is unlikely that the UK will be able to take part directly.

“We are therefore calling on each of the UK governments to step up in its own right.

“The Welsh Government has already outlined a number of policies for supporting native breeds in its recent proposals for the future of agriculture, while we are continuing to work with the Scottish Government to encourage them to do likewise.”

Mr Beard agreed, adding: “RBST in Scotland continues to promote the fact that our native breeds are a crucial part of the solution to the challenges facing Scottish agriculture.

“Earlier this year, for example, we ran our own sustainability awards to highlight farms and businesses who were successfully using native breeds as part of their sustainability strategy.”