New recruits needed for sustainable farming programme

A sustainable farming programme, which has already helped an Aberdeenshire couple take a new approach to feeding their extensive flock of laying hens, is looking for new recruits to join a fresh three-year training and support cycle.

Called Resilient & Ready, the UK-based programme is facilitated by Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF) and run by Corteva Agriscience.

Designed to give participating farmers free training, technical support, access to experts, mentoring and the first use of new crop protection and seed products, the programme has been running across four farms in Scotland and England since 2019.

“Since the programme’s launch we’ve witnessed many changes to the agricultural landscape,” said Will Sibly, business relationships coordinator at LEAF, adding that with farm profitability coming under huge pressure in the past 12 months, building resilience has never been so important.

For their part, Scottish members of the first programme, Claire and Craig Grant of C J Grant, Fraserburgh, are firmly convinced of the value of the training journey they’ve been on.

“The entire programme will challenge your train of thought, your processes and will provide a framework to explore every area of your farming practices,” said Claire.

“It makes you consider what you’re doing and the effect your decisions will have, rather than just carrying on doing something because that’s what you’ve done before.”

Making farming resilient for the future

The biggest recent change at the Grants’ Kindrought Farm has involved growing beans as feed for their 148,000 laying hens.

“We used a lot of soya in our poultry feed diet in the past and we wanted to reduce this,” said Claire.

“Last year, therefore, we grew our first crop of beans to create a homegrown protein source, rather than importing soya from South America.

“Being part of the LEAF programme gave us the confidence to try this and the motivation to just get on and do it.”

We smashed Day 1 of our IFM #LEAFMarque training 👍🚜👌 Massive thanks to @AndyBason for doing what he does best – sharing, showing, inspiring, instilling confidence in others to just do it! Top job! 🌱🌳🌏😍#Regen #Integrated #NatureBased https://t.co/i4vgpQFleQ — LEAF (@LEAF_Farming) October 12, 2022

The first bean crop, which was a bit of a learning curve, was successful to the extent that they’re now growing both winter and spring beans in their second season.

“We haven’t been able to cut out soya completely because the protein percentage in beans isn’t as high as in soya,” said Claire.

“We have halved our reliance on soya, however, which is pleasing.”

Caroline McCartney, Resilient & Ready programme lead for Corteva, added: “As farming changes, we want to work with people on improvements that make them more resilient for the future.

“The opportunity for the next Resilient & Ready cohort is to be at the forefront of sustainable farming, looking at how they can change their business for the better.”